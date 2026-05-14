Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Split — Model Left 'Craving Support' Amid 'SNL' Alum's Busy 'Travel' Schedule Just Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

"Pete has been traveling so much for work, but Elsie was craving more support from him at home after their daughter was born," a source told The Sun, referring to their daughter, Scottie Rose, 5 months. "It was very hard for him because, obviously, he has to work to make money."

Despite calling it quits, Davidson and Hewitt are determined to keep their daughter as their number one in their lives, according to another insider.

"They are just focusing 100% on Scottie," the insider explained. "Working out the best co-parenting solution is their top priority."