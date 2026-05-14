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Home > Celebrity > Pete Davidson
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Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Split — Model Left 'Craving Support' Amid 'SNL' Alum's Busy 'Travel' Schedule Just Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson are no longer together.
Source: MEGA

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson are no longer together.

May 14 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

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Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have reportedly broken up less than six months after welcoming their first child together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The couple, who got together in early 2025, had reportedly been struggling with their relationship as they attempted to balance their hectic schedules with parenthood.

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Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Split

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Elsie Hewitt needed 'more support' post-pregnancy, according to a source.
Source: MEGA

Elsie Hewitt needed 'more support' post-pregnancy, according to a source.

"Pete has been traveling so much for work, but Elsie was craving more support from him at home after their daughter was born," a source told The Sun, referring to their daughter, Scottie Rose, 5 months. "It was very hard for him because, obviously, he has to work to make money."

Despite calling it quits, Davidson and Hewitt are determined to keep their daughter as their number one in their lives, according to another insider.

"They are just focusing 100% on Scottie," the insider explained. "Working out the best co-parenting solution is their top priority."

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How It Started

Pete Davidson was juggling a busy work schedule after his daughter's birth, a source claimed.
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson was juggling a busy work schedule after his daughter's birth, a source claimed.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 32, and the actress, 30, sparked dating rumors in March 2025 around the time they were seen packing on PDA on a flirty trip to Palm Beach, Florida, in photos obtained by Daily Mail.

Within weeks, Hewitt confirmed their steamy romance by sharing a snapshot of Davidson modeling a white bathrobe to her Instagram.

After that, the couple was regularly spotted out and about or sharing updates about their relationship on social media.

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Shocker Pregnancy Announcement

Elsie Hewitt announced her pregnancy with a playful caption.
Source: MEGA

Elsie Hewitt announced her pregnancy with a playful caption.

Davidson and Hewitt's whirlwind romance took a shocking turn when they revealed she was pregnant with their first child only a few months after confirming they were together.

On July 16, 2025, Hewitt shared a video of herself getting an ultrasound with the playful caption, "welp now everyone knows we had sex."

The comedian later revealed he "couldn't be more excited" to become a dad for the first time.

"As you know, it’s been my dream forever since I was a little kid," he said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "The baby’s mother is one of my favorite people to ever exist ever. She’s going to be a great mom and I’m just stoked. I hope to be a, you know, the dad I hoped that I would have."

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Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Welcome Their Daughter

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Source: @elsie/Instagram

Pete and Elsie named their daughter Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson.

On December 12, 2025, the happy parents announced that their daughter, Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, had been born.

"My best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief. – elsie

"Wu tang forever. – pete," Hewitt wrote in her caption of the birth announcement.

It was later confirmed that Scottie was named in honor of Davidson's father, Scott, who was a firefighter who tragically passed away on September 11, 2001, while attempting to help evacuate a nearby building during the World Trade Center terrorist attacks.

"All the cliches are true," Davidson said of parenthood during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in late January. "It's so much fun. It's nuts."

Davidson and Hewitt have yet to make a public statement on their breakup.

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