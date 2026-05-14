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Home > True Crime > Alex Murdaugh

Murdaugh Case Bombshell: Defense Lawyers Tease 'New Evidence' Will Emerge During Retrial After Disgraced Attorney Alex's Murder Conviction Is Overturned

Photo of Alex Murdaugh and his lawyers
Source: MEGA

Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian flanked their client in Alex Murdaugh in a previous court appearance.

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May 14 2026, Published 6:50 p.m. ET

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Alex Murdaugh's legal team is teasing they have new evidence to present in his retrial, where they hope to ultimately clear the disgraced former legal scion of murdering his wife and son, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The fallen South Carolina power broker was thrown a stunning lifeline after the state supreme court overturned his 2023 murder convictions and life sentences amid allegations of jury tampering by a court clerk during deliberations. Now, Murdaugh's attorneys are laying out their next moves as they fight to win him a full acquittal.

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Alex Murdaugh Is So Glad 'He's No Longer a Convicted Murderer'

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Photo of Dick Harpootlian, Jim Griffin, Eva Pilgrim
Source: Inside Edition/YouTube

Murdaugh's attorneys revealed what's next in his retrial.

"Frankly, on a retrial in a criminal case, the statistics are they favor the defendant," Murdaugh's attorney Jim Griffin bragged to Inside Edition a day after the shocking May 13 unanimous court decision.

The legal eagle proclaimed to correspondent Eva Pilgrim about his client, "He's never faltered in over three years since he was charged with these murders, that he didn't do it," about how Murdaugh has always maintained his innocence.

Fellow defense attorney Dick Harpootlian shared about their client's mood after hearing about the turn of events, "He's so glad that he's no longer a convicted murderer of his wife and son."

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Alex Murdaugh's Lawyers Claim Investigators 'Assumed' He Killed Family

Photo of Murdaugh family
Source: MAGGIE MURDAUGH/FACEBOOK

Murdaugh was previously convicted in the shooting deaths of his wife and son.

Harpootlian hopes the retrial will cause police and prosecutors to widen the search for who might have killed Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, who were found dead from gunshot wounds in June 2021 at the family's posh hunting estate, Moselle, in Colleton County, South Carolina.

"They assumed he did it and didn't look at anybody else. No fingerprints, no DNA was taken from the feed room where Paul was killed," he explained, as Alex's son was found near dog kennels on the property, and his wife Maggie's body was about 30 years away, near a storage room.

"They had tracks leading away from the murder scene — tire tracks," Harpootlian noted, adding that authorities "never followed" to see where they led.

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No Chance of a Plea Deal by Alex Murdaugh's Team

photo of Alex Murdaugh
Source: Inside Edition/YouTube

Murdaugh is still serving a 40-year prison sentence for financial crimes.

Harpootlian and Griffin teased that new evidence would be introduced at Alex's retrial, but played it close to the chest about what it would be, telling Pilgrim she could "go ahead and ask" about it, "but we're not going to tell you" what it is.

One thing Alex and his attorneys are steadfast about is that there will be absolutely no plea deal with prosecutors, with Harpootlian shaking his finger and firmly vowing, "Never."

From a legal strategy standpoint, the attorneys say they now have a far stronger hand heading into a retrial.

"You have all the state's witnesses who've testified. Well, they're going to get on the stand again. We've got the benefit of transcripts from their prior statements. If they trip up and are inconsistent, we can point that out," Griffin boasted.

He added, "So, there's a lot of ammunition that we have to attack the state's case."

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Alex Murdaugh Has 'No Money' to Pay for Defense in Retrial

photo of Alex Murdaugh
Source: MEGA

Murdaugh's lawyers vowed to fight for him despite the former millionaire being broke.

Pilgrim asked who would foot the bill for Alex's defense at the retrial, noting that the former personal injury lawyer "doesn't have any money anymore."

"Hopefully, we'll get paid somehow or another, but we're in it to the end, and we're not walking away from Alex. I can tell you that much," Griffin vowed.

The team is pushing to have the trial take place at a different courthouse than the one in Colleton County, where he was convicted in May 2023 of the double murder.

Even if Alex's team manages to get him cleared in the killings of his wife and son, he won't be a free man. The part-time volunteer prosecutor was disbarred in 2022 over allegations he stole millions from clients and his own law firm. Alex pleaded guilty in September 2023 to conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering and received a 40-year federal prison sentence. He's also serving a concurrent 27-year state sentence for the same financial crimes.

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