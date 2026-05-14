Trump's China Trip Descends Into Chaos — As White House Staffer Trampled During Frenzied Scene and Secret Service Agent Kept Out of Official Events

While there were no major injuries, her colleagues reportedly loudly voiced their displeasure at the Chinese media’s behavior.

Later in the afternoon, Chinese officials refused to allow a Secret Service agent accompanying the presidential press pool into the Temple of Heaven, because the agent was carrying a gun – like all Secret Service agents do.

The American delegation refused to move forward without the agent, leading to a 30-minute standoff, which only came to an end when a different agent who had already been cleared escorted the reporters inside.