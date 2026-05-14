'Out of Their F---ing Mind': Joe Rogan Rages Over People Who Think Assassination Attempts on Trump Were 'Staged' — Just Weeks After Shooter Tried to Kill Prez at Dinner

"Nearly one third of Americans, 30 percent, believe at least one of the attempts on the president's life over the last two years was staged," Rogan read, referring to a recent YouGov/NewsGuard survey. "Wow."

Rogan continued, "For each attempted assassination, a majority of Americans said either that it was staged or that they were not sure. 54 percent said they either thought it was staged or not sure."

According to data from the survey, only 38 percent of the survey takers believed all three notable assassination attempts on Trump were real.

During a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to kill the 79-year-old president, with a bullet grazing Trump's right ear and missing his head by mere inches.