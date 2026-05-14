'Out of Their F---ing Mind': Joe Rogan Rages Over People Who Think Assassination Attempts on Trump Were 'Staged' — Just Weeks After Shooter Tried to Kill Prez at Dinner
May 14 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Joe Rogan can't wrap his head around the number of Americans who believe at least one of the several assassination attempts on President Trump was "staged," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On a recent episode of the UFC commentator's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan was joined by podcaster Brendan Schaub as the two's discussion suddenly shifted into Trump and the several times his life has been in danger.
Assassination Attempts Poll Leaves Joe Rogan Baffled
"Nearly one third of Americans, 30 percent, believe at least one of the attempts on the president's life over the last two years was staged," Rogan read, referring to a recent YouGov/NewsGuard survey. "Wow."
Rogan continued, "For each attempted assassination, a majority of Americans said either that it was staged or that they were not sure. 54 percent said they either thought it was staged or not sure."
According to data from the survey, only 38 percent of the survey takers believed all three notable assassination attempts on Trump were real.
During a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to kill the 79-year-old president, with a bullet grazing Trump's right ear and missing his head by mere inches.
Rally attendee Corey Comperatore was hit by one of the bullets and died. On Wednesday's episode, Rogan raged at those who believe that particular attempt was a farce.
"The guy behind him, the firefighter who lost his life, that guy got shot by a bullet that was intended for Trump," the podcast host went off. "And then there's a photo of a bullet whizzing by his face. Anybody that thinks that that staged is out of their f---ing mind."
Rogan wasn't done there, blaming TikTok for seemingly messing up people's brains.
He explained, "This is TikTok. It's f---ing ruining people's brains, rotting their f---ing brains out from inside their heads. Meanwhile, you go on Chinese TikTok. It's all like traditional dance and martial arts and science projects."
Ryan Wesley Routh Tries to Take Out Trump on Golf Course
Two months after the Butler attempted assassination, a man named Ryan Wesley Routh set up a "sniper's nest" on the fence at Trump's West Palm Beach golf course before he was stopped by Secret Service and arrested.
Following the attempt, Routh wrote a note "to the world," which read, "This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, but I am so sorry I failed you.
"I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job, and I will offer $150,000 to whoever can complete the job."
Earlier this year, Routh was sentenced to life behind bars.
Eric Trump's Nightmare
And last month, alleged gunman Cole Tomas Allen was seen running past security at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, where Trump and other notable political figures were dining, before being taken down by Secret Service.
The 31-year-old Allen was officially charged with three criminal counts, including attempting to assassinate the president.
All of the attempts have left Trump's son, Eric, fuming, as he spoke with Sean Hannity, while flying to China alongside his controversial father.
"It's absolutely infuriating," Eric said for the Hang Out with Sean Hannity Podcast. "It's a 130-yard shot. It’s an unmissable shot if you are even remotely competent with a rifle," the 42-year-old said, referring to the Butler attempt.
Eric added, "God knows what would’ve happened to this country if they had killed him, which was obviously their intent... And then they tried to kill him again at the golf course. And obviously, you saw what happened at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. And there were plenty of others."