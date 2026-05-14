Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway Dragging Her Heels on 'Devil Wears Prada 3' — As Actress Fears Fans Will Turn On Her Due to 'Overexposure'

Photo of Anne Hathaway
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway is reluctant to get a third 'Devil Wears Prada' film underway, insiders claimed.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 14 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Anne Hathaway is reportedly pumping the brakes on any movement toward a third The Devil Wears Prada film, terrified of reigniting the vicious wave of "Hathahate" that once turned her into one of Hollywood’s most mocked stars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The sequel to the original 2006 film has been a box-office blockbuster, and the studio would love to move ahead with another movie, but no amount of money can get Hathaway to play Andy Sachs again anytime soon.

Article continues below advertisement

Anne Hathaway Fears Becoming 'Overexposed' Again

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Anne Hathaway
Source: MEGA

Hathaway doesn't want to oversaturate moviegoers with another 'Devil Wears Prada' film just yet, sources claimed.

"This isn’t about money for Anne," one source dished to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack.

"She's incredibly protective of her career and very aware of how quickly audiences can turn when they feel someone is overexposed."

Sources told Shuter both Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are eager to slip back into their iconic roles, while studio bosses are convinced audiences are starving for another chapter of The Devil Wears Prada.

But Hathaway is reportedly digging in her high heels and refusing to sign on unless the sequel is truly worthy of the franchise's legacy.

Article continues below advertisement

Anne Hathaway 'Holds All The Power Over 'Devil Wears Prada 3'

Photo of Anne Hathaway
Source: 20th Century Studios/YouTube

Hathaway reprised her role of Andy Sachs 20 years after 'The Devil Wears Prada' initially hit theaters.

"Anne keeps asking the same question: 'Why does this story need to exist now?'" the source spilled. "If nobody can answer that creatively, she’s not interested."

"The studio would greenlight production tomorrow,” another insider shared. "But Anne holds all the power because fans won’t accept a Devil Wears Prada movie without Andy Sachs."

However, execs are convinced Hathaway won’t be able to resist returning to the career-making role that transformed her into a Hollywood superstar and fashion-world icon for much longer.

"Nobody believes Anne is saying no forever," the source noted. "She just wants a reason to come back that actually matters."

Article continues below advertisement

Anne Hathaway's Career Nearly Derailed by Cringeworthy Behavior

Photo of Anne Hathaway
Source: MEGA

The movie star's 2013 Oscars campaign and acceptance speech turned moviegoers against her.

Hathaway became a virtual persona non grata in Hollywood during the early 2010s, as growing backlash over her irritating, insufferable, and overly earnest behavior sparked the public to turn on her.

Her disastrous stint co-hosting the 2011 Academy Awards alongside James Franco fueled the fire, with viewers cringing at her exhausting try-hard energy while the laid-back Pineapple Express star seemed barely interested in being there.

Hathaway's 2013 Oscar campaign for her role as Fantine in Les Misérables caused even more blowback. Upon accepting her Best Supporting Actress trophy, she infamously gazed at the statue and breathlessly exclaimed, "It came true," in what many thought was overly rehearsed and planned, rather than a genuine moment of joy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Britney Spears

Britney Spears' Disturbing Behavior Sparks Fresh Fears — Troubled Singer Allegedly 'Seen Barking and Carrying Knife' in Restaurant Weeks After Leaving Rehab 

picture of Stephen Colbert and mystery A-lister

Stephen Colbert Name-Drops A-List Actress He Was 'Wildly Attracted to' During 'Late Show' Series — 'I Didn't Know What to Do With My Eyeballs'

Anne Hathaway Doesn't Want to Experience Public Hate Again

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Anne Hathaway
Source: MEGA

The star's 'Hathahate' left 'a lasting mark' on the star.

Hathaway admitted in a 2024 interview that the "Hathahate" against her following the 2013 Oscars cost her career opportunities and jobs.

"A lot of people wouldn’t give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online," she confessed.

Hathaway credited director Christopher Nolan with saving her career by casting her in 2014's Interstellar, as he "did not care about" the public's disdain for the starlet.

"I don't know if he knew that he was backing me at the time, but it had that effect. And my career did not lose momentum the way it could have if he hadn't backed me," she recalled.

"That experience left a lasting mark on her,” a source explained about why the actress is hesitant to oversaturate the public again with another Devil Wears Prada movie soon on the heels of the last one. "She remembers exactly what it felt like when the public suddenly decided they’d had enough. She never wants to go through that again."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.