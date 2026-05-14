Anne Hathaway Dragging Her Heels on 'Devil Wears Prada 3' — As Actress Fears Fans Will Turn On Her Due to 'Overexposure'
May 14 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Anne Hathaway is reportedly pumping the brakes on any movement toward a third The Devil Wears Prada film, terrified of reigniting the vicious wave of "Hathahate" that once turned her into one of Hollywood’s most mocked stars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The sequel to the original 2006 film has been a box-office blockbuster, and the studio would love to move ahead with another movie, but no amount of money can get Hathaway to play Andy Sachs again anytime soon.
Anne Hathaway Fears Becoming 'Overexposed' Again
"This isn’t about money for Anne," one source dished to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack.
"She's incredibly protective of her career and very aware of how quickly audiences can turn when they feel someone is overexposed."
Sources told Shuter both Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are eager to slip back into their iconic roles, while studio bosses are convinced audiences are starving for another chapter of The Devil Wears Prada.
But Hathaway is reportedly digging in her high heels and refusing to sign on unless the sequel is truly worthy of the franchise's legacy.
Anne Hathaway 'Holds All The Power Over 'Devil Wears Prada 3'
"Anne keeps asking the same question: 'Why does this story need to exist now?'" the source spilled. "If nobody can answer that creatively, she’s not interested."
"The studio would greenlight production tomorrow,” another insider shared. "But Anne holds all the power because fans won’t accept a Devil Wears Prada movie without Andy Sachs."
However, execs are convinced Hathaway won’t be able to resist returning to the career-making role that transformed her into a Hollywood superstar and fashion-world icon for much longer.
"Nobody believes Anne is saying no forever," the source noted. "She just wants a reason to come back that actually matters."
Anne Hathaway's Career Nearly Derailed by Cringeworthy Behavior
Hathaway became a virtual persona non grata in Hollywood during the early 2010s, as growing backlash over her irritating, insufferable, and overly earnest behavior sparked the public to turn on her.
Her disastrous stint co-hosting the 2011 Academy Awards alongside James Franco fueled the fire, with viewers cringing at her exhausting try-hard energy while the laid-back Pineapple Express star seemed barely interested in being there.
Hathaway's 2013 Oscar campaign for her role as Fantine in Les Misérables caused even more blowback. Upon accepting her Best Supporting Actress trophy, she infamously gazed at the statue and breathlessly exclaimed, "It came true," in what many thought was overly rehearsed and planned, rather than a genuine moment of joy.
Anne Hathaway Doesn't Want to Experience Public Hate Again
Hathaway admitted in a 2024 interview that the "Hathahate" against her following the 2013 Oscars cost her career opportunities and jobs.
"A lot of people wouldn’t give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online," she confessed.
Hathaway credited director Christopher Nolan with saving her career by casting her in 2014's Interstellar, as he "did not care about" the public's disdain for the starlet.
"I don't know if he knew that he was backing me at the time, but it had that effect. And my career did not lose momentum the way it could have if he hadn't backed me," she recalled.
"That experience left a lasting mark on her,” a source explained about why the actress is hesitant to oversaturate the public again with another Devil Wears Prada movie soon on the heels of the last one. "She remembers exactly what it felt like when the public suddenly decided they’d had enough. She never wants to go through that again."