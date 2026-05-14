Anne Hathaway Dragging Her Heels on 'Devil Wears Prada 3' — As Actress Fears Fans Will Turn On Her Due to 'Overexposure'

"This isn’t about money for Anne," one source dished to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack.

"She's incredibly protective of her career and very aware of how quickly audiences can turn when they feel someone is overexposed."

Sources told Shuter both Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are eager to slip back into their iconic roles, while studio bosses are convinced audiences are starving for another chapter of The Devil Wears Prada.

But Hathaway is reportedly digging in her high heels and refusing to sign on unless the sequel is truly worthy of the franchise's legacy.