EXCLUSIVE: Paul McCartney Slates 'Talentless Influencers' — But Admits He Has to Let New Generation Be

Paul McCartney has launched a withering critique of modern influencer culture, admitting he is baffled by the rise of "talentless" influencers, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The Beatles icon, 83, made the remarks during an appearance on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast with British hosts Richard Osman and Marina Hyde.

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Source: @The Rest Is Entertainment/Youtube Paul McCartney criticized the rise of talentless influencers on a podcast.

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Influencer Fame Makes No Sense To Him

Source: Mega The Beatles legend admitted he felt perplexed by modern social media fame.

The former mop-topped star reflected on how celebrity culture has transformed since Beatlemania first exploded in the 1960s, comparing the era of musicians and film stars to today's world of viral personalities and social media fame. McCartney also opened up about his discomfort with modern fan culture and explained why he increasingly refuses requests for selfies when approached in public. One source close to the singer said McCartney struggles to understand how internet fame can eclipse traditional artistic achievement. The insider told us: "Paul comes from a generation where becoming famous usually meant years of hard work, touring, songwriting and proving yourself creatively. He genuinely finds it strange that people can now become global celebrities through algorithms, viral videos or simply documenting their daily lives online." Another source added: "He is not trying to attack younger people personally, but he does feel modern fame often prioritizes visibility over talent. At the same time, he recognizes the world has changed and that every older generation eventually reaches a point where popular culture stops making complete sense to them."

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McCartney Criticizes Modern Influencer Culture

Source: Mega The singer observed his wife using Instagram to view trending content.

Asked what confuses him most about the modern world, McCartney admitted influencer culture leaves him perplexed. He said: "I think a lot of this influencer stuff – I just don't really get it, because I'm not that generation. "But I see it, you can't help it. My wife will be looking at Instagram and showing me something, and then one of those will come on. "I think it's funny – and I suppose it always happened – but people who don't seem to be particularly talented are incredibly famous. Billions of hits and views." McCartney then joked, criticizing influencers risked making him sound outdated. He quipped: "You've got to be careful about talking about that, because it makes you sound very old-fashioned. Which I am."

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Reflection On Beatlemania And Fame

Source: Mega McCartney claimed his generation enjoyed the attention of early fame.

The Hey Jude songwriter also reflected on how attitudes toward celebrity have shifted dramatically since the height of Beatlemania. According to McCartney, younger stars now often complain about the pressures of fame in ways his generation rarely did. He said: "I think the big difference is in yourself. When you're first famous, you love it – because it's what you were trying to achieve. "So something goes well, people in the street recognise you, and you love it. "There was none of this, 'Oh, people are bothering me' – that's a modern affliction. We loved it. And you learn to deal with it."

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Why Paul McCartney Refuses Fan Selfies

Source: Mega Paul explained that taking photos made him feel like a performing monkey.