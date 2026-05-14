Missouri High School Employee Placed on Leave Following Disturbing Allegations of 'Sexual Misconduct With Student' During Senior Trip to Panama City Beach

A Missouri high school employee has been placed on leave after allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a student during their school's senior trip to Panama City Beach, RadarOnline.com can report. School officials have now been accused of knowing about the alleged relations more than a week ago, but waited to tell parents.

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Employee Allegedly 'Provided Alcohol' and More

Source: kcrg The Iberia High School employee is on leave during the investigation.

Administrators at Iberia High School would not name the employee, nor reveal her role at the school, but students and their parents told KRCG that the allegations involve a female employee acting as a chaperone who reportedly had s-- with a male student on the trip. "A family member had told me that while they were on the senior trip, one of the senior sponsors had provided alcohol to one of the senior students, (and) had invited him into her room," one person spilled. Another person alleged that school district employees seemed content to sweep the scandal under the rug until word got out. "I believe the only reason it was mentioned by the board and superintendent is solely because of the community uproar on social media, calling for justice," the unnamed person said online. "Our public schools and the officials within them are supposed to care for and protect our children, and if they can't do just that, then what are they good for?"

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The District Is Aware of 'Concerns'

Source: unsplash The alleged incident happened during a senior trip to Panama City Beach, Florida.

In a message to the community, school board members said: "Last week, the District became aware of concerns that a District employee engaged in misconduct of a sexual nature with a District student." "After learning of the concerns and conducting an initial investigation, the District contacted the Missouri Children’s Division and law enforcement authorities," the statement continued. "Additionally, the employee was placed on leave pending further inquiry."

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Source: Iberiarangers/facebook

The statement added, "The Miller County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation of this matter. We will, of course, continue to cooperate with authorities. We cannot comment in detail about the allegations because personally identifiable student information is confidential under the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and District policy. " "We also cannot comment further at this time regarding this specific personnel matter," the statement clarified. "We must maintain confidentiality in order to not interfere with the work of law enforcement. I can assure you that when we are able to share additional information with the community, we will."

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An Investigation Is Ongoing

Source: kcrg The school eventually sent a message out to parents on the alleged incident.

"Our Board of Education’s policies set forth the standards of expected staff conduct. All employees also participate in annual training regarding appropriate conduct towards students, including appropriate boundaries," the message continued. "At all times, our School District’s first and most important mission is to provide the best education possible for our students in a safe and secure environment. Therefore, parents and students should be assured that our School District is acting, and will continue to act, in accordance with its policies to address this matter and to maintain the safe educational environment that our community expects. "We appreciate the patience of our school community as we move through this process."

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The Wrong Kind of Memories

Source: unsplash Some parents say the scandal ruined their kids special trip.