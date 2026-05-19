EXCLUSIVE: Pete Davidson 'AWOL' — How His 'Shattered' Baby Mama Elsie Hewitt is 'Being Left All Alone' to Hunt for Nanny

The comedian, 32, and the 30-year-old actress have split after 14 months together , with sources telling us the pressures of becoming first-time parents placed enormous strain on the relationship.

Pete Davidson is being accused of leaving former partner Elsie Hewitt "all alone" to navigate new motherhood after their relationship collapsed just months after welcoming their daughter, Scottie Rose, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hewitt has now fueled speculation over her situation after posting an appeal on Instagram Stories seeking an "assistant / mother's helper / nanny type" to support her with childcare as she adjusts to life as a single mother while Davidson continues filming, touring and podcast work across the US.

A source close to Hewitt told us: "Elsie feels shattered by how quickly everything changed. One minute, they were talking about building a future together and having more children, and now she's suddenly trying to organize childcare and day-to-day life largely on her own. She didn't expect to be in this position so soon after becoming a mom and feels she is being left all alone to sort out everything at home."

The insider added, "Pete still loves his daughter and wants to co-parent, but Elsie has been the one handling most of the practical realities lately. Friends around her feel she's been left carrying the emotional and physical load while Pete disappears into work commitments."

Hewitt announced the search for help in a social media post, which quickly attracted attention online.

She said: "I'm currently trying to find an assistant / mother's helper / nanny type / basically (a) right hand person. Apply here if qualified and serious. Only looking @ reponses with resumes. ($ of course.)"