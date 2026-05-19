Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Pete Davidson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Pete Davidson 'AWOL' — How His 'Shattered' Baby Mama Elsie Hewitt is 'Being Left All Alone' to Hunt for Nanny

Photo of Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt
Source: Mega

The Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt drama has continued.

Contact us by Email

May 18 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Pete Davidson is being accused of leaving former partner Elsie Hewitt "all alone" to navigate new motherhood after their relationship collapsed just months after welcoming their daughter, Scottie Rose, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The comedian, 32, and the 30-year-old actress have split after 14 months together, with sources telling us the pressures of becoming first-time parents placed enormous strain on the relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Elsie Hewitt Seeks Childcare Help After Split

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Elsie Hewitt
Source: Mega

Hewitt has sought a nanny and mother's helper on Instagram Stories.

Hewitt has now fueled speculation over her situation after posting an appeal on Instagram Stories seeking an "assistant / mother's helper / nanny type" to support her with childcare as she adjusts to life as a single mother while Davidson continues filming, touring and podcast work across the US.

A source close to Hewitt told us: "Elsie feels shattered by how quickly everything changed. One minute, they were talking about building a future together and having more children, and now she's suddenly trying to organize childcare and day-to-day life largely on her own. She didn't expect to be in this position so soon after becoming a mom and feels she is being left all alone to sort out everything at home."

The insider added, "Pete still loves his daughter and wants to co-parent, but Elsie has been the one handling most of the practical realities lately. Friends around her feel she's been left carrying the emotional and physical load while Pete disappears into work commitments."

Hewitt announced the search for help in a social media post, which quickly attracted attention online.

She said: "I'm currently trying to find an assistant / mother's helper / nanny type / basically (a) right hand person. Apply here if qualified and serious. Only looking @ reponses with resumes. ($ of course.)"

Article continues below advertisement

'They Genuinely Did Try to Hold the Relationship Together'

Photo of Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt
Source: @elsie/instagram

Davidson and Hewitt split after fourteen months together.

The request came days after it was reported she and Davidson had separated, with insiders describing mounting tension behind the scenes following the birth of Scottie Rose earlier this year.

One source said, "Pete and Elsie are still navigating the fallout from the breakup and figuring out what their new dynamic looks like as parents. Nothing has been fully settled yet, and there are still a lot of emotional conversations happening behind the scenes."

The insider added, "They genuinely did try to hold the relationship together, but the reality of becoming first-time parents so quickly put enormous pressure on both of them.

"They were still learning each other as a couple while also suddenly adjusting to sleepless nights, work demands, and the responsibilities that come with raising a newborn.

"Despite everything that's happened romantically, they are both committed to being present for their daughter. They've each been rearranging professional commitments and personal schedules to make sure the baby remains the priority while they work through co-parenting."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt
Source: Mega

The pressures of first-time parenthood placed strain on the romance, sources claimed.

Another source close to the former couple said reconciliation appeared increasingly unlikely despite efforts to maintain a positive co-parenting relationship.

They added: "There's still a lot of affection and respect between them, and neither of them wants the other to fail or be unhappy. But emotionally they've accepted that the relationship itself has run its course, and they're now moving forward separately while staying united when it comes to raising their daughter and making sure she feels loved and supported."

Davidson and Hewitt began dating in March 2025 after being photographed together publicly before confirming in July that they were expecting their first child together.

Their whirlwind romance quickly became a fixation online, partly due to Davidson's long history of highly publicized relationships with stars including Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, and Chase Sui Wonders.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Split photo of Meghan Markle and Princess Diana

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Told You First — Meghan Markle Drops Huge Hint She's Set to Launch Fashion Range… After Pals Told Us Her Clothes Line Will Be 'Inspired by Princess Diana'

Photo of Bob Odenkirk

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Lays Bare Full Horror of Bob Odenkirk's 'Better Call Saul' Heart Attack — And How It Was Mistaken for a Joke by the Crew

Pete Davidson Opens Up About Fatherhood

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Pete Davidson
Source: Mega

Davidson shared updates about his five-month-old daughter on his podcast.

In January, Davidson and Hewitt gave a joint interview discussing marriage and expanding their family.

Davidson said, "Yeah, we'll do all that stuff. I think, obviously, we talk about next steps and all that stuff. But right now, we're just, like, let's get this routine with this baby down."

He went on: "The first three months of the baby is, you're just keeping her alive. We're already, like, we're gonna have another one."

Davidson has recently spoken openly about fatherhood on his podcast, sharing updates about Scottie Rose while balancing stand-up performances and film projects following the success of The King of Staten Island, directed by Judd Apatow.

He said: "(Scottie) is five months old now. She's doing tummy time. She is really, really communicative. She's trying to talk now. She'll talk all day, but it's just she's going, 'La'. So we kind of talk all day, and she's so young."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.