EXCLUSIVE: Pete Davidson 'AWOL' — How His 'Shattered' Baby Mama Elsie Hewitt is 'Being Left All Alone' to Hunt for Nanny
May 18 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Pete Davidson is being accused of leaving former partner Elsie Hewitt "all alone" to navigate new motherhood after their relationship collapsed just months after welcoming their daughter, Scottie Rose, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The comedian, 32, and the 30-year-old actress have split after 14 months together, with sources telling us the pressures of becoming first-time parents placed enormous strain on the relationship.
Elsie Hewitt Seeks Childcare Help After Split
Hewitt has now fueled speculation over her situation after posting an appeal on Instagram Stories seeking an "assistant / mother's helper / nanny type" to support her with childcare as she adjusts to life as a single mother while Davidson continues filming, touring and podcast work across the US.
A source close to Hewitt told us: "Elsie feels shattered by how quickly everything changed. One minute, they were talking about building a future together and having more children, and now she's suddenly trying to organize childcare and day-to-day life largely on her own. She didn't expect to be in this position so soon after becoming a mom and feels she is being left all alone to sort out everything at home."
The insider added, "Pete still loves his daughter and wants to co-parent, but Elsie has been the one handling most of the practical realities lately. Friends around her feel she's been left carrying the emotional and physical load while Pete disappears into work commitments."
Hewitt announced the search for help in a social media post, which quickly attracted attention online.
She said: "I'm currently trying to find an assistant / mother's helper / nanny type / basically (a) right hand person. Apply here if qualified and serious. Only looking @ reponses with resumes. ($ of course.)"
'They Genuinely Did Try to Hold the Relationship Together'
The request came days after it was reported she and Davidson had separated, with insiders describing mounting tension behind the scenes following the birth of Scottie Rose earlier this year.
One source said, "Pete and Elsie are still navigating the fallout from the breakup and figuring out what their new dynamic looks like as parents. Nothing has been fully settled yet, and there are still a lot of emotional conversations happening behind the scenes."
The insider added, "They genuinely did try to hold the relationship together, but the reality of becoming first-time parents so quickly put enormous pressure on both of them.
"They were still learning each other as a couple while also suddenly adjusting to sleepless nights, work demands, and the responsibilities that come with raising a newborn.
"Despite everything that's happened romantically, they are both committed to being present for their daughter. They've each been rearranging professional commitments and personal schedules to make sure the baby remains the priority while they work through co-parenting."
Another source close to the former couple said reconciliation appeared increasingly unlikely despite efforts to maintain a positive co-parenting relationship.
They added: "There's still a lot of affection and respect between them, and neither of them wants the other to fail or be unhappy. But emotionally they've accepted that the relationship itself has run its course, and they're now moving forward separately while staying united when it comes to raising their daughter and making sure she feels loved and supported."
Davidson and Hewitt began dating in March 2025 after being photographed together publicly before confirming in July that they were expecting their first child together.
Their whirlwind romance quickly became a fixation online, partly due to Davidson's long history of highly publicized relationships with stars including Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, and Chase Sui Wonders.
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Pete Davidson Opens Up About Fatherhood
In January, Davidson and Hewitt gave a joint interview discussing marriage and expanding their family.
Davidson said, "Yeah, we'll do all that stuff. I think, obviously, we talk about next steps and all that stuff. But right now, we're just, like, let's get this routine with this baby down."
He went on: "The first three months of the baby is, you're just keeping her alive. We're already, like, we're gonna have another one."
Davidson has recently spoken openly about fatherhood on his podcast, sharing updates about Scottie Rose while balancing stand-up performances and film projects following the success of The King of Staten Island, directed by Judd Apatow.
He said: "(Scottie) is five months old now. She's doing tummy time. She is really, really communicative. She's trying to talk now. She'll talk all day, but it's just she's going, 'La'. So we kind of talk all day, and she's so young."