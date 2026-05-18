EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Accused of 'Reading AI-Generated Speech' at Her Latest 'Pointless' Public Appearance

Meghan Markle is facing ridicule after critics claimed her latest speech warning about the dangers of artificial intelligence appeared to have been written using AI tools – in what detractors told RadarOnline.com is the "ultimate irony." The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex traveled alone to Geneva, Switzerland, on Sunday to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial alongside World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

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Meghan Markle AI Speech Row Explodes

Source: @Sunrise/Youtube; Mega Critics claimed Markle's speech resembled machine-generated writing.

The installation honored children who died after alleged online harm and digital abuse. During the event, hosted ahead of the 79th World Health Assembly, Markle delivered an emotional address about the dangers posed by social media algorithms and advancing AI technology. But shortly afterward, critics online began claiming they had analyzed portions of the speech using AI detection software and large language model analysis tools, alleging the cadence and sentence structure resembled machine-generated writing. A source familiar with the reaction surrounding the speech said: "There's been a flood of commentary on forums from people insisting they ran parts of Meghan's address through AI detection systems like ChatGPT analyzers and other large language model tools because the wording felt unusually polished, repetitive and rhythmically structured. Some critics are convinced it carried the hallmarks of AI-assisted drafting, whether that came directly from Meghan herself or from advisers helping craft the speech." The insider added: "What many people find deeply ironic is that the entire appearance centered on warning about the dangers of rapidly evolving technology and artificial intelligence potentially harming society, while critics are now accusing the speech itself of sounding algorithmically generated. Fairly or unfairly, that contradiction has become a major talking point online."

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Meghan Warns Of Social Media Dangers

Source: Mega Critics accused Markle of delivering an algorithmically generated speech.

Speaking at the memorial, Markle warned global leaders children were increasingly vulnerable to harmful digital content. She said: "Children today are being shaped by systems designed to capture attention at any cost: relentless algorithms, exploitative engagement, and endless exposure to harmful content that they are not seeking out." The event featured 50 illuminated lightboxes displaying the cellphone lockscreen photographs of children whose families believe social media and online harm contributed to their deaths. Markle, dressed in a black Giorgio Armani suit, reflected emotionally on the memorial display. She added: "Each name belonged to a child who was loved beyond measure. A child whose laughter once filled a kitchen. "Whose shoes once waited by a front door. Whose future once felt limitless. Now their faces ask the world questions we can no longer avoid." The duchess also warned AI technologies were "not just repeating past mistakes," but "accelerating and amplifying" digital dangers facing children globally. She added: "We are seeing new forms of harm emerge faster than our systems are prepared to respond, affecting children at an alarming scale and across borders. "But these outcomes are not inevitable, and prevention begins with one simple principle: children must be safe by design, not safe by chance. "Because danger now travels globally – instantly, invisibly, intimately. And our protections must do the same."

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AI Detection Claims Spark Online Backlash

Source: Mega The duchess wore a black Giorgio Armani suit to the event.

Another source familiar with communications strategy surrounding high-profile public figures said speeches delivered at major international events are frequently collaborative efforts involving advisers, policy researchers and communications staff – who often deploy AI. The insider said: "It would be extremely unusual for somebody in Meghan's position to prepare an address like this entirely alone, especially for a global event involving the WHO. Most public figures now use some degree of technological assistance during drafting, whether that means speechwriting software, AI-assisted editing tools or communications teams refining language for impact and clarity."

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Source: Mega Markle and Prince Harry focused their charitable work on online safety.