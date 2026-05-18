How Brad Pitt Stepped Up to Help Late Rocker Chris Cornell's Kids After His Tragic Suicide — As Hollywood Star's Relationships With His Own Children Spiral

But as Pitt's bonds with Cornell's kids has grown, his relationships with his own children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne – that he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie have been on the rocks over the past few years.

At least four of his children have opted to drop his last name in some capacity, legally or otherwise, and a source told People that Pitt had "virtually no contact with the adult kids" back in 2024.

"That doesn’t change his fatherly instincts one bit, and he’s managed to channel it in a direction outside his own family, which speaks to Brad’s inherent generosity," the insider explained to Radar. "When it comes to Chris’ kids, he takes his obligation to them incredibly seriously! Through them, Brad is finding the kind of connection his own kids have denied him."