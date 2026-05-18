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Home > News > Chris Cornell

How Brad Pitt Stepped Up to Help Late Rocker Chris Cornell's Kids After His Tragic Suicide — As Hollywood Star's Relationships With His Own Children Spiral

Brad Pitt has formed strong bonds with Chris Cornell's kids.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt has formed strong bonds with Chris Cornell's kids.

May 18 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

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Brad Pitt was left "devastated" by close pal Chris Cornell's tragic death, but in the years that have passed, he's created a deep bond with the late rocker's children, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Soundgarden drummer died by suicide on May 18, 2017. He was only 52 years old and left behind three kids – Christopher, Toni and Lillian.

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'Helping Them Step Into the Spotlight'

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Chris Cornell's death left a 'gaping hole' in Brad Pitt's life.
Source: MEGA

Chris Cornell's death left a 'gaping hole' in Brad Pitt's life.

Pitt, 62, had a "brotherly relationship" with Cornell, and there's still a "gaping hole in his life" after his death, but being able to show up for his kids has been healing.

"A huge part of Brad’s sobriety journey over the last five or six years has been showing up for people, supporting them, and helping them step into the spotlight themselves," an insider shared.

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Chris Cornell had three children: Christopher, Toni and Lillian.
Source: MEGA

Chris Cornell had three children: Christopher, Toni and Lillian.

"You see that in action with Chris’ kids, especially Toni, where Brad is actively opening doors for her as she becomes a full-blown singer."

Toni has been quietly honing her skills as an artist and has begun releasing her own music.

In 2019, Pitt was seen getting emotional as he introduced Toni on stage to perform alongside Ziggy Marley for the "I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell" concert in Los Angeles.

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Brad Pitt 'Taking the Loss Very Hard'

Chris Cornell was part of Brad Pitt's 'support' system, according to a source.
Source: MEGA

Chris Cornell was part of Brad Pitt's 'support' system, according to a source.

The F1 actor took the loss of Cornell "very hard," almost like he'd lost a member of his own family, according to another one of the Hollywood star's close friends.

"Brad trusted Chris on every level. It was a friendship that was honest, loyal and sparked by a mutual understanding," the friend continued. "When Brad came to terms with his demons, Chris was right there for him. He helped Brad live a happy, sober life."

"Some say Chris was his Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor because Chris spoke to him on the phone daily and gave him an AA book!" added the source. "Chris was part of Brad’s support group and now he is gone."

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Inside Brad Pitt's Complicated Relationships With His Own Kids

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Brad Pitt is reportedly estranged from most of his children.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt is reportedly estranged from most of his children.

But as Pitt's bonds with Cornell's kids has grown, his relationships with his own children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne – that he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie have been on the rocks over the past few years.

At least four of his children have opted to drop his last name in some capacity, legally or otherwise, and a source told People that Pitt had "virtually no contact with the adult kids" back in 2024.

"That doesn’t change his fatherly instincts one bit, and he’s managed to channel it in a direction outside his own family, which speaks to Brad’s inherent generosity," the insider explained to Radar. "When it comes to Chris’ kids, he takes his obligation to them incredibly seriously! Through them, Brad is finding the kind of connection his own kids have denied him."

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