Trump Fears 'Disaster' Replacement After Assassination Attempts —As JD Vance Awkwardly Hears Prez Rage Over the Next Commander-in-Chief

At one point during their interview, Shontell asked Trump who he believed would be the best person for the job, as she noted several candidates, including Vance, Marco Rubio, and even the president's eldest son, Don Jr.

Shontell also pointed out to readers that Vance had "quietly slipped into the back of the room," within earshot of Trump's response.

"Whoever gets this [job] is going to be very important," Trump responded. "And if you get the wrong person: disaster."

Trump was also asked who would be best equipped to handle the economy, which has hit Americans hard.