Trump Fears 'Disaster' Replacement After Assassination Attempts —As JD Vance Awkwardly Hears Prez Rage Over the Next Commander-in-Chief
May 18 2026, Published 7:15 p.m. ET
Donald Trump can't stomach the person who will eventually replace him, RadarOnline.com can reveal, and now his potential successor, JD Vance, knows all about it.
The controversial president sat down with Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell to discuss who will be next in line to fill his shoes, as Trump made it clear how key the choice will be.
'If You Get the Wrong Person: Disaster'
At one point during their interview, Shontell asked Trump who he believed would be the best person for the job, as she noted several candidates, including Vance, Marco Rubio, and even the president's eldest son, Don Jr.
Shontell also pointed out to readers that Vance had "quietly slipped into the back of the room," within earshot of Trump's response.
"Whoever gets this [job] is going to be very important," Trump responded. "And if you get the wrong person: disaster."
Trump was also asked who would be best equipped to handle the economy, which has hit Americans hard.
Assassination Attempts on Trump
"Can't answer that question," the 73-year-old said. "I don't know. I mean, it's not going to happen again."
Last month, alleged gunman Cole Tomas Allen was seen running past security at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, where Trump and other high-profile political figures were dining, before being taken down by Secret Service. The 31-year-old was officially charged with three criminal counts, including attempting to assassinate the president.
That was just the latest assassination attempt on Trump, as in September 2024, a man named Ryan Wesley Routh set up a "sniper's nest" on the fence at Trump's West Palm Beach golf course before he was stopped by Secret Service and arrested.
"This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, but I am so sorry I failed you," Routh had written on a note addressed "to the world." Routh was sentenced to life behind bars earlier this year.
And two months before Routh's attempt, during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to kill the 79-year-old president, with a bullet grazing Trump's right ear and missing his head by mere inches.
Crooks was killed by a Secret Service counter-sniper team.
Trump has yet to throw all of his support behind one person to replace him when his time is up; last year, when asked, "Do you agree that the heir-apparent to MAGA is JD Vance?" Trump was quick to respond.
"Well, I think most likely. In all fairness, he's the vice president, and I think Marco is also somebody that maybe would get together with JD in some form," he explained at the time.
Trump and the 25th Amendment
Trump, who has mentioned sticking around for a third term, added, "I also think we have incredible people, some of the people on the stage right here. So it's too early, obviously, to talk about it, but certainly he's doing a great job. And he would probably be favored at this point."
However, Trump may not make it to the end of his term, as many believe he is suffering from health issues and his brain is not in working order anymore. Critics also think the 25th Amendment should be invoked.
The 25th Amendment states that the president can be removed from his position if he dies or is unable to fulfill his duties. In that case, Vance would be next up to take over.
"My attitude is the American people elected me to be vice president," Vance explained to Miranda Devine on the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast in October 2025. "I'm going to work as hard as I can to make the president successful over the next 3 years and 3 months, and if we get to a point where something else is in the offer, let’s handle it then."