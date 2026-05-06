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Home > Politics > J.D. Vance

JD Vance Brutally Trolled After Painfully Fumbling Speech at Iowa Event — 'Maybe He Needs to Take a Cognitive Test'

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Source: MEGA

JD Vance suffered an embarrassing gaffe while in Iowa.

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May 6 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

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JD Vance desperately asked for help during his visit to Iowa, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the Vice President seemed clueless while speaking at a manufacturing facility.

On Tuesday, May 5, the 41-year-old appeared lost as he fumbled through papers, trying to find his next words in a painfully awkward moment.

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'You're Going to Have to Help Me'

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Photo of JD Vance
Source: MEGA

Vance needed some helped while giving a speech in Iowa.

"When I see Iowa farmers who need to get that E15 to market…What is, uh, this?" Vance said to the crowd before begging for GOP Rep. Zach Nunn's help.

"What is, uh, Zach, you're gonna have to help me out with her name here; I lost my page here." After a few seconds of silence, Vance finally found his footing again.

He continued, "Okay, alright, okay, there we go: Sarah Trone Garriot. I'm on the wrong page here." Garriot is a state senator who may end up being Nunn's Democratic challenger. While Vance was able to continue on with his speech, the embarrassing gaffe was enough for critics on X to brutally troll him.

"We know extremism is contagious. Is dementia?" one person quipped, as another added, "This man is clearly incompetent and clueless and lies every time he opens up his mouth..."

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Trump. V. Cognitive Tests

A commentator raged, "Dunce. Doesn't even know what he’s talking about," and one user suggested Vance take a "cognitive test." Vance's boss, President Trump, knows a thing or two about taking cognitive tests, especially since he has bragged about it several times throughout his second term.

On March 26, the 79-year-old used his Cabinet meeting to remind reporters and everyone listening that his brain is still in top-notch condition, despite concerns his health is dwindling.

"I'm the only president that ever took a cognitive test. I took it three times. It's actually a very hard test for a lot of people," Trump declared, before adding, "It wasn't hard for me."

Trump, who is the oldest sitting president ever, then explained everything there is to know about the tests.

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Photo of JD Vance

The Vice President lost his spot in his speech and begged for help, as critics quipped he needed to tak a 'cognitive test.'

"It starts off with an easy question, and by the time you get to the middle, it gets tougher; by the time you get to the end, very few people can answer those questions," the president noted. "They get very tough, mathematical equations and things. I took it three times. I aced it all three times."

Trump also claimed he got all the questions on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) correct, and that the doctor who administered the test responded, "I've never seen anyone get them all right."

The test is used to detect cognitive impairment or early signs of Alzheimer's.

Despite boasting about his health, Trump's critics believe he is mentally faltering so much the 25th Amendment should be invoked.

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JD Vance and the 25th Amendment

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump previously declared he aced the cognitive tests three times.

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The 25th Amendment states that the president can be removed from his position if he dies or is unable to fulfill his duties. In that case, Vance would step up and take over, but do not mention that to him.

"My attitude is the American people elected me to be vice president," Vance told Miranda Devine on the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast in October 2025. "I'm going to work as hard as I can to make the president successful over the next 3 years and 3 months, and if we get to a point where something else is in the offer, let’s handle it then."

He added at the time, "But let’s at least get through the next couple of years and do good work for the American people before we talk about politics."

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Photo of JD Vance, Donald Trump, Marco Rubio
Source: MEGA

Trump has noted both Vance and Marco Rubio as possible good replacements to lead MAGA.

Two months before his comments, Trump didn't seem too keen on Vance taking over as the head of the MAGA movement

"In all fairness, he's the vice president, and I think Marco is also somebody that maybe would get together with JD in some form," Trump said, referring to his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

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