JD Vance Brutally Trolled After Painfully Fumbling Speech at Iowa Event — 'Maybe He Needs to Take a Cognitive Test'

"When I see Iowa farmers who need to get that E15 to market…What is, uh, this?" Vance said to the crowd before begging for GOP Rep. Zach Nunn's help.

"What is, uh, Zach, you're gonna have to help me out with her name here; I lost my page here." After a few seconds of silence, Vance finally found his footing again.

He continued, "Okay, alright, okay, there we go: Sarah Trone Garriot. I'm on the wrong page here." Garriot is a state senator who may end up being Nunn's Democratic challenger. While Vance was able to continue on with his speech, the embarrassing gaffe was enough for critics on X to brutally troll him.

"We know extremism is contagious. Is dementia?" one person quipped, as another added, "This man is clearly incompetent and clueless and lies every time he opens up his mouth..."