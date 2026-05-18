Joseph Duggar Fights to Change No-Contact Order With His Own Kids Ahead of Hearing — Months After Disgraced TLC Star's Child Molestation Arrest
May 18 2026, Published 6:14 p.m. ET
Joseph Duggar hasn't seen his four young children since his mid-March arrest on child molestation charges, but the former reality TV star just made a major move to change that situation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former TLC star filed to amend the no-contact order on May 17, which has been in place since shortly after his March 18 arrest on suspicion of lewd and lascivious behavior involving molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.
Joseph Duggar Wants to See His Kids Again
After entering a not guilty plea and being freed from jail on a $600,000 bond on March 31, Duggar has still not been able to see his two young sons and two young daughters due to a no-contact order put in place by the Florida judge at the time of his release.
Joseph is not allowed to have any contact with the now 14-year-old girl who accused him of molesting her during a family vacation in 2020, or minors under the age of 18, which includes the children he shares with his wife, Kendra Duggar.
The couple, who married in 2017, welcomed son Garrett in 2018, followed by daughter Addison the following year. Another little girl, Brooklyn, was born in 2021, while the duo secretly welcomed a fourth child, son Justus, in 2022.
Horrifying Accusations Against Joseph Duggar
Joseph is accused of touching a then-nine-year-old girl's genitals over her underwear on a vacation to Panama City, Florida, after allegedly coercing her to sit on his lap and then sit next to him on a sofa.
The teen told her father about the incident six years later, and he contacted police in the Duggars' hometown of Tontitown, Arkansas.
A detective got on the line with the dad, and Joseph allegedly confessed to the lewd act in the phone call, leading to his arrest.
Joseph and Kendra were then hit with subsequent child endangerment charges after authorities did a "home study" at the couple's house due to the nature of the allegations against him.
Kendra Dugger Hit With No-Contact Order
"After his charge, they automatically do a home study if minors live there. They came to [Kendra’s] house," an insider said. "Apparently, they had two rooms where the lock of the doorknob was on the outside instead of inside. They arrested her and took her kids for that, saying it’s evidence that she wrongly detains her kids."
Kendra was freed later in the day on March 20 after posting a nearly $1,500 bond.
A judge slapped her with a no-contact order for their children, due to the little ones being the alleged victims of false imprisonment.
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Kendra Duggar Reunited With Her Children
Kendra's attorney, Travis W. Story, filed an entry of appearance on her behalf in mid-April and entered a not guilty plea to the child endangerment and false imprisonment charges.
Along with the plea, Story argued the alleged victims — her own children — wanted contact with their mother reinstated. He also claimed Kenda had fully complied with the no-contact order, while insisting the ongoing restrictions were interfering with key third-party evaluations connected to the case.
The former Counting On star was reunited with her children on April 17 after a judge dissolved the no-contact order.
Neither Joseph nor Kendra has publicly spoken out about the accusations against them.