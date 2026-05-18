Joseph Duggar Fights to Change No-Contact Order With His Own Kids Ahead of Hearing — Months After Disgraced TLC Star's Child Molestation Arrest

After entering a not guilty plea and being freed from jail on a $600,000 bond on March 31, Duggar has still not been able to see his two young sons and two young daughters due to a no-contact order put in place by the Florida judge at the time of his release.

Joseph is not allowed to have any contact with the now 14-year-old girl who accused him of molesting her during a family vacation in 2020, or minors under the age of 18, which includes the children he shares with his wife, Kendra Duggar.

The couple, who married in 2017, welcomed son Garrett in 2018, followed by daughter Addison the following year. Another little girl, Brooklyn, was born in 2021, while the duo secretly welcomed a fourth child, son Justus, in 2022.