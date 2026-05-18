Pete Hegseth Mocked For His Impersonation of Trump — As Defense Sec. Reveals What He Was Told By Prez When Offered Job

On Monday, May 18, Hegseth visited Kentucky to support retired Navy SEAL and farmer Ed Gallrein in his fight against Rep. Thomas Massie for the 4th Congressional District.

While trying to rally voters to support Gallrein, Hegseth took the opportunity to showcase his impression of his boss.

"When he first offered me this job, he said, 'Pete, you're going to have to be tough as s--t.' Sorry, he did," Hegseth said in his best Trump voice. "'They're going to come after ya.' And boy was he right."

While Hegseth got some laughs, not everyone on X was laughing.