Pete Hegseth Mocked For His Impersonation of Trump — As Defense Sec. Reveals What He Was Told By Prez When Offered Job
May 18 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Everyone appears to have a Donald Trump impression these days, and RadarOnline.com can reveal that even Pete Hegseth has one in his back pocket.
The Secretary of Defense used a rally in Kentucky to flex his comedic chops, even though not many were laughing.
Pete Hegseth's Trump Impression
On Monday, May 18, Hegseth visited Kentucky to support retired Navy SEAL and farmer Ed Gallrein in his fight against Rep. Thomas Massie for the 4th Congressional District.
While trying to rally voters to support Gallrein, Hegseth took the opportunity to showcase his impression of his boss.
"When he first offered me this job, he said, 'Pete, you're going to have to be tough as s--t.' Sorry, he did," Hegseth said in his best Trump voice. "'They're going to come after ya.' And boy was he right."
While Hegseth got some laughs, not everyone on X was laughing.
'Pete Failed at That Spectacularly'
'He's leading a historically disastrous war, and his focus is perfecting his impersonation..." one person raged, as another added, "The funniest thing about Trump impressions is everybody always immediately drops into the same gravelly mob boss voice..."
A third user quipped, "Unfortunately for him, all he can do is pretend to be a tough guy," and a commentator added, "Well, Pete failed at that spectacularly; his persona just screams weakness and insecurity to me."
"Arguably, Hegseth doing his Trump impression is the best thing he's done as Secretary."
No word yet if Hegseth has a future at Saturday Night Live, but the man who plays him on the sketch comedy show, Colin Jost, recently revealed he pitched having his character read a fake Bible verse taken directly from the 1994 film, Pulp Fiction; however, the idea was passed on.
Pete Hegseth's 'Pulp Fiction' Fumble
And just like Oscar Wilde said, "life imitates art," Hegseth did just that when he was busted using the bible quote from the iconic film.
"We were talking in the writers' room, we were pitching ideas for one of the cold opens, like two months ago," Jost recalled while speaking to Jimmy Fallon on his late-night show. "And I was like, ‘Would it be funny if Hegseth just did that bible verse that they have in Pulp Fiction?'"
But while the writers ultimately rejected the idea as "too ridiculous," Hegseth dropped the quote while doing a prayer service on April 15.
"He for-real did it like two weeks later!" Jost said at the time. "And I was like, 'Well, the good news is, I'm being surveilled. So, that's a relief.'"
'He Gave You Such a Nasty, Hard Time'
Even though Hegseth boasted about the president offering him the position of Secretary of Defense, not everyone is happy with the job he's doing, and Trump reminded him of that in March.
On March 26, Trump attempted to compliment Hegseth and praise his work, but it completely fell apart, as he instead brought up just how unpopular the former Fox News personality is these days.
"Somebody came up to me yesterday, gave you a very hard time," Trump claimed about Hegseth at the time. According to Trump, an anonymous source told the president he "made a mistake" in hiring Hegseth.
"Pete Hegseth is doing a great job," the 79-year-old noted, before doubling down. "When I tell you who, you're not even going to believe it. He gave you such a nasty, hard time."
Trump concluded the awkward exchange by patting Hegseth on the arm several times. Many claimed Trump had thrown Hegseth "under the bus."