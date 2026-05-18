O.J. Simpson Detective Mark Fuhrman Dead at 74 After Battle With 'Aggressive Throat Cancer' — Decades After 'N-Word Scandal' Helped Shamed NFL Star Walk Free

A close friend told TMZ Fuhrman died from an aggressive form of throat cancer at age 74. He reportedly had been hospitalized for about a week before he died.

After retiring from the LAPD in 1995, Fuhrman had been living in Idaho, as he wrote true-crime books and became an analyst for Fox News.

In 1995, he was called to testify in the "trial of the century" regarding his discovery of evidence in the Simpson case, including a bloody glove recovered at Simpson's estate.

However, Fuhrman quickly became the fall guy of the trial when Simpson's defense team alleged that he planted the glove as part of a racially motivated effort to frame the football star for the murders.