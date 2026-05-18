Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect Tyler Robinson Begs for More Secret Hearings 'To Seal Volatile Evidence' After Losing Courtroom Camera Fight

Robinson has yet to enter a plea to the killing of Kirk. However, that doesn't mean the 22-year-old hasn't had his day in court – multiple times over.

On Monday, May 18, Robinson's lawyers asked Judge Tony Graf Jr. for a meeting to determine whether they can have testimony and exhibits sealed at the next preliminary hearing, including records from the communications app Discord, text messages, videos of the shooting, and a note.

They argue the material may later be ruled inadmissible at the formal trial, and worry about possibly tainting a public jury pool.

Prosecutors counter that the motion was filed too late and doesn't specifically identify which testimony and exhibits should be kept sealed.