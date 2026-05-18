Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Trump Is 'Targeting' Republicans Who Backed Epstein Files Release in Scathing Post — 'He's Come After Us One by One'
May 18 2026, Published 5:24 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene launched a blistering attack against Donald Trump after accusing him of targeting Republicans who pushed for the release of the Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The MAGA firebrand claimed she and three other GOP lawmakers found themselves on Trump's bad side after pushing Congress to vote on the controversial documents tied to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
MTG Claims Trump 'Came After' Republicans
Greene unloaded in a lengthy post on X Sunday, claiming only four Republicans were willing to sign a discharge petition demanding a vote to release the Epstein files.
"There were only 4 of us, Republicans, that signed the discharge petition to force the vote to release the Epstein files," she wrote, naming Thomas Massie, Nancy Mace, Lauren Boebert, and herself.
"Trump has come after us one by one ever since then," Greene alleged.
Greene also accused Trump of pressuring House Speaker Mike Johnson to prevent lawmakers from voting on the files.
"The President told Speaker Johnson not to allow the vote to happen," Greene claimed, before insisting the group "refused to budge" and forced the measure onto the House floor.
The controversial Republican argued GOP lawmakers only found "the intestinal fortitude" to support the move once they were required to publicly vote on the issue.
'Reign of Terror'
The 51-year-old congresswoman escalated her criticism by accusing Trump of ruling Republicans through fear.
"Until then, they were absurdly obedient to the President who was doing everything in his reign of terror to hold them back," Greene wrote in the fiery post.
She also claimed "all the files are still not released, and the Epstein class remains protected," despite the passing of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
"Wars are being waged, the markets are being manipulated, and the average American is being driven further into ruin while the Epstein class reigns and has yet to face any accountability," she added.
Greene Distances Herself From Trump and GOP
Greene ended the post by distancing herself from both Trump and the Republican Party.
"I will never regret signing that discharge petition, refusing to back down, and resigning as I want nothing to do with a President and a Party that bows to the Epstein class," she declared.
MTG Claims Trump Privately Fought to Keep Epstein Files Sealed
This comes after Greene claimed Trump worked behind closed doors to stop documents tied to Epstein from being released to the public. During an appearance on The Shannon Joy Show, the former congresswoman claimed Trump personally pressured former Attorney General Pam Bondi not to move forward with making the files public.
"He flat out told her, 'Do not release the Epstein files,'" Greene alleged, claiming Trump "was blocking everybody."
Greene also alleged Trump warned Republicans that releasing the documents could damage people close to him.
"His reasoning was... people are going to get hurt," she said. "He kept saying that."