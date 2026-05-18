Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Trump Is 'Targeting' Republicans Who Backed Epstein Files Release in Scathing Post — 'He's Come After Us One by One'

Greene unloaded in a lengthy post on X Sunday, claiming only four Republicans were willing to sign a discharge petition demanding a vote to release the Epstein files.

"There were only 4 of us, Republicans, that signed the discharge petition to force the vote to release the Epstein files," she wrote, naming Thomas Massie, Nancy Mace, Lauren Boebert, and herself.

"Trump has come after us one by one ever since then," Greene alleged.

Greene also accused Trump of pressuring House Speaker Mike Johnson to prevent lawmakers from voting on the files.

"The President told Speaker Johnson not to allow the vote to happen," Greene claimed, before insisting the group "refused to budge" and forced the measure onto the House floor.

The controversial Republican argued GOP lawmakers only found "the intestinal fortitude" to support the move once they were required to publicly vote on the issue.