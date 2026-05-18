EXCLUSIVE: Radar Told You First — Meghan Markle Drops Huge Hint She's Set to Launch Fashion Range… After Pals Told Us Her Clothes Line Will Be 'Inspired by Princess Diana'

Captioned "Mama's little helper" alongside a purple heart emoji, the post has now prompted gossip that Markle was using it to tease an expansion of her lifestyle brand As Ever into fashion.

Industry observers also noted reports sizing charts for adult and children's T-shirts briefly appeared on the As Ever website before being removed.

A fashion industry source told us: "At this stage, people within branding and fashion circles tend to assume that every image Meghan releases publicly has been very deliberately considered beforehand, right down to the styling, color palette, and positioning of products or labels in the background.

"The wardrobe photograph immediately set off speculation because it didn't feel like a casual family snapshot – it looked much more like the soft launch of a wider fashion and lifestyle identity tied to As Ever."

The insider added: "There's a strong sense that Meghan views clothing as the next logical evolution of the world she's trying to create around herself commercially – elegant, curated, understated luxury with an emphasis on aspiration and accessibility at the same time."