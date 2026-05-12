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Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Mercilessly Mocked Over 'Cringe' New As Ever Promotional Video — 'She's Such a Terrible Actress'

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Source: @meghan/Instagram

Meghan Markle's glossy new As Ever promo was widely mocked.

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May 12 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle’s latest rebrand is getting roasted by royal critics, who claim the glossy promo looked less like a campaign for her As Ever fruit spreads and teas, and more like a self-indulgent acting audition reel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the ad, Markle, 44, was seen gazing out of windows and cycling through multiple wardrobe changes, seemingly putting more focus on her fashion than on her product line.

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Another As Ever Reinvention

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Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Markle ate a strawberry in an evening gown in her new As Ever promo.

Markle seemed to be doing a soft relaunch of the brand now that she's no longer financially partnered with Netflix. The streamer infamously cut ties with the former With Love, Meghan star and returned all of the leftover inventory to the ex-royal.

“Welcome to the world of As Ever,” the caption read in an Instagram post shared to both Markle’s personal account and the brand’s official page on May 11.

It continued, "What began with fruit from Meghan’s garden, simmered into preserves in her home kitchen, has inspired our curated collections to bring surprise and delight to your everyday."

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Outfit and Hair Changes...But Little As Ever

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @meghan/Instagram

In yet another outfit and hair change, Markle gazed longingly at a jar of fruit spread.

The video opened with Markle eating a strawberry while wearing the white gown she originally donned to the 2024 ESPYS, when her husband, Prince Harry, was controversially given the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

She was then shown in a pale blue sweater set with crisp white pants, seemingly picking flowers from an outdoor garden and placing them in a wicker basket.

Next, a jar of As Ever orange marmalade appeared on a counter flanked by two peaches, before Markle was shown perched on a kitchen countertop in a black blouse and jeans, theatrically posing for the camera.

After debuting yet another outfit – this time wide-leg jeans, a crisp white blouse, and her hair pinned up – the Los Angeles native was shown rummaging through a closet before emerging moments later with her hair down, lovingly clutching a jar of her fruit spread, and staring wistfully at it.

The video wrapped with Markle back outside, fussing over one of her As Ever bookmarks by shifting it from the top to the side of a book filled with Parisian addresses, before slipping a white blazer over her gown and strutting off-camera.

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Meghan Markle Slammed on Social Media

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Some fans claimed Markle's new As Ever promo looked like an 'acting reel.'

Viewers were left completely confused about the point of the video.

"Is she trying to sell jam or herself?" one person asked on X.

A second sneered, "The woman who wore torn-up jeans and was barefoot to meet a future monarch and his future queen is now dressing up as a Stepford wife, fully evolving to her new money try-hard aesthetic."

"Meghan Markle new acting reel just dropped," a third person laughed,

"Why is she feeling her chest and looking like she wants a 'nooner' from H and selling Orange Marmalade?? She's so cringe," a fourth snarked.

"She's such a terrible actress, she can't even portray herself convincingly," a fifth user scoffed.

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Markle modeled a sweater set and crisp pants in the promo.

Markle sparked speculation that she might be trying to enter the fashion world after she uploaded a t-shirt measurement guide to her As Ever homepage the same day the bizarre video dropped, but it was quickly taken down.

This comes after the former cable TV actress confessed in 2025, "The category of fashion is something I will explore at a later date, because I do think that’s an interesting space for me.”

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