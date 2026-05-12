Meghan Markle Mercilessly Mocked Over 'Cringe' New As Ever Promotional Video — 'She's Such a Terrible Actress'

The video opened with Markle eating a strawberry while wearing the white gown she originally donned to the 2024 ESPYS, when her husband, Prince Harry, was controversially given the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

She was then shown in a pale blue sweater set with crisp white pants, seemingly picking flowers from an outdoor garden and placing them in a wicker basket.

Next, a jar of As Ever orange marmalade appeared on a counter flanked by two peaches, before Markle was shown perched on a kitchen countertop in a black blouse and jeans, theatrically posing for the camera.

After debuting yet another outfit – this time wide-leg jeans, a crisp white blouse, and her hair pinned up – the Los Angeles native was shown rummaging through a closet before emerging moments later with her hair down, lovingly clutching a jar of her fruit spread, and staring wistfully at it.

The video wrapped with Markle back outside, fussing over one of her As Ever bookmarks by shifting it from the top to the side of a book filled with Parisian addresses, before slipping a white blazer over her gown and strutting off-camera.