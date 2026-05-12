Prince William and Prince Harry's Relationship Was 'Doomed' Before Meghan Markle: Royal Expert Reveals Bitter Rivalry Drove Wedge Between Feuding Royals
May 12 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Prince William's relationship with estranged brother Prince Harry was "doomed" before Meghan Markle came along, according to a royal expert.
RadarOnline.com can reveal tension has plagued the warring brothers since they were kids, but their feud intensified after Harry quit the royal family and left the country with the ex-Suits star in 2020.
Tension Since They Were Kids
That’s the view of author Christopher Andersen, who has written a newly-released biography about Kate Middleton titled: Kate! The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen.
The royal expert said, "People didn’t really acknowledge the fact that there was all this tension between Harry and William ever since they were small children, wrestling in the back of the car."
Anderson claimed it was "made very clear" to Harry that "he was lesser than" William. This allegedly "left a real mark on them and really kind of doomed their relationship, ultimately," according to the author.
Kate Middleton Wanted Brothers 'to Make Amends'
Speaking to Page Six, Anderson claimed Kate often tried to mediate between the brothers. He added: “She wanted them to make amends.”
Radar recently told how William, 43, is so incensed by Harry, 41, that he's put an "insurance policy in place" to ensure none of his children repeat the struggles of his estranged brother.
The Prince of Wales is focused on raising his three children – Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 – in a way that avoids the traditional "heir and spare" dynamic that shaped his own upbringing, palace insiders claimed.
The issue has gained renewed attention amid William's ongoing estrangement from his younger brother, Harry, whose 2023 memoir Spare laid bare the emotional toll of growing up as the second-born royal.
Learning From Mistakes With Prince Harry
One royal expert said, "William is focused on the inherent imbalance built into the succession system, and the emotional consequences that can come with it. Having lived through that dynamic himself, he's acutely aware of how easily it can create a sense of hierarchy within a family, particularly for those who are not first in line to the throne."
The expert added, "As a result, he is taking a very deliberate approach with Charlotte and Louis. There is a strong emphasis on ensuring they are not only financially secure but also equipped with the confidence, independence, and opportunities to carve out lives of their own.
"The goal is to prevent them from feeling confined by their roles, or caught in the same cycle of frustration and limited autonomy that has affected previous generations."
Sources close to the royal household noted this approach has become a defining principle of William's parenting.
Another insider said: "In many ways, William has created what you could describe as an 'insurance policy', not a formal arrangement, but a mindset that shapes how he's bringing up his children. Everything from their education to their exposure to life outside royal duties is being considered with the aim of making sure none of his children experience the same sense of limitation that Harry has spoken about."
"There's a very clear intention to rewrite that narrative. William is determined that Charlotte and Louis grow up feeling just as valued and purposeful as George, rather than existing in his shadow," they shared. "It's about giving them agency and identity in their own right, so they never feel like supporting players in someone else's story."