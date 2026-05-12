Prince William and Prince Harry's Relationship Was 'Doomed' Before Meghan Markle: Royal Expert Reveals Bitter Rivalry Drove Wedge Between Feuding Royals

That’s the view of author Christopher Andersen, who has written a newly-released biography about Kate Middleton titled: Kate! The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen.

The royal expert said, "People didn’t really acknowledge the fact that there was all this tension between Harry and William ever since they were small children, wrestling in the back of the car."

Anderson claimed it was "made very clear" to Harry that "he was lesser than" William. This allegedly "left a real mark on them and really kind of doomed their relationship, ultimately," according to the author.