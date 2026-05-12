'The View' Hosts Spar Over Call to Raise Childbirth Rates and Make 'More Trump Babies': 'He Wants American-born White Children'

Alyssa Farrah Griffin, who previously worked for the White House during Trump's first term, suggested there was "plenty" to criticize the president on, but not necessarily his fertility policies.

"These are tangible impacts that can help people," she added. "This, to me, is not bad policy."

However, it was Hostin, 57, who bridged the gap as she pointed out that "two things can be true at the same time."

"I think the intent can be questioned behind these new Trump policies. There was no acknowledgment of the Black maternal mortality crisis, because Black women die at a much higher rate than any other demographic and this administration’s not concerned about that," Hostin said.