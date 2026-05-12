'The View' Hosts Spar Over Call to Raise Childbirth Rates and Make 'More Trump Babies': 'He Wants American-born White Children'
May 12 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
The View hosts got into a debate on the current administration's efforts to raise the childbirth rates – as Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin argued Donald Trump's focus may only be increasing the population of "white children," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Earlier this week, Dr. Mehmet Oz said that many Americans were "under-babied" as he predicted a wave of "more Trump babies" would be on the horizon in the near future.
Joy Behar Accuses Trump Admin of Lying
"What gets me is this lie that they care about children," Behar, 83, said on the Tuesday, May 12, installment of the morning show. "They seem to care about white children. Like when they say more Trump babies, what does that mean?"
Explaining that the Trump administration had already essentially "dismantled" USAID (U.S. Agency for International Development), which provided foreign aid to struggling kids and families all around the world, Behar suggested that the POTUS, 79, only cared about "Trump children."
'Not Bad Policy'
Alyssa Farrah Griffin, who previously worked for the White House during Trump's first term, suggested there was "plenty" to criticize the president on, but not necessarily his fertility policies.
"These are tangible impacts that can help people," she added. "This, to me, is not bad policy."
However, it was Hostin, 57, who bridged the gap as she pointed out that "two things can be true at the same time."
"I think the intent can be questioned behind these new Trump policies. There was no acknowledgment of the Black maternal mortality crisis, because Black women die at a much higher rate than any other demographic and this administration’s not concerned about that," Hostin said.
'He Wants American-born White Children'
Turning to Behar, she also agreed, "I think it’s true he wants Trump babies, which implies he wants American-born white children."
The 83-year-old comedian teased, "He wants toddler white nationalists."
But when it came to Whoopi Goldberg, she said she'd "believe it" when she saw a real change.
"I will not give him this until he takes care of the kids from birth to 18 or to 20 [years old]," Goldberg, 70, stated.
Donald Trump Calls Himself the 'Father of Fertility'
This comes one day after Trump once again dubbed himself the "father of fertility" after supporting the right for women to undergo in vitro fertilization treatments, also known as IVF.
As Radar previously reported, Alabama courts decided that frozen embryos were "unborn children" in a 2024 ruling. This raised the question of the legality of IVF, as some embryos end up being discarded if they are not used by the parents.
During a recent event supporting maternal healthcare, the 79-year-old recalled discussing the issue with Rep. Katie Britt.
"And I’m a quick study," he added, according to the Washington Examiner. "So I learned everything there is to learn in about three to four minutes, and I became the father of fertility."
"It just made a lot of sense to me," he continued. "She explained it well. I hope you tell that story. What happened to you, that you were virtually attacked with a bad ruling from court. Very bad ruling, as you remember in Alabama."