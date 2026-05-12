EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals How Queen Elizabeth Confided to Barack Obama Her Hatred of Donald Trump's Presidency — And Revealed Huge Political Upheaval That Left Her Devastated 

That's according to revelations in a new book examining the monarch's relationships with US presidents.

Queen Elizabeth told Barack Obama she was deeply troubled by the prospect of a Donald Trump presidency and the political turmoil unleashed by Brexit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Page wrote the exchange amounted to a "very rare royal critique of a prime minister, in public or private."

Obama, reflecting on the conversation in Page's book, said the Queen did not believe a decision as significant as Brexit 'should have been decided by plebiscite'.

The claims appear in The Queen and Her Presidents: The Hidden Hand That Shaped History by American journalist Susan Page, who interviewed multiple world leaders about the monarch's private diplomacy and political instincts.

The late Queen, who died in 2022 aged 96 after a record 70-year reign, voiced her concerns over Trump and Brexit during a private lunch with Barack Obama at Windsor Castle in April 2016 – just months before Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Describing the late monarch's concerns, Obama said: "She said, effectively, 'It's hard to understand why a prime minister, who presumably understands politics, would put a public referendum forward that he didn't know what the answer would be of such importance.'"

A royal insider familiar with the period claimed the Brexit referendum caused enormous anxiety behind palace walls because the Queen viewed constitutional stability as one of the monarchy's most important responsibilities.

The source said: "Elizabeth believed the referendum opened the door to uncertainty and division on a scale Britain had not experienced for decades. She understood how emotionally charged the issue had become and was deeply uneasy about the risks attached to putting such a historic constitutional question directly to the public."

Another source claimed the monarch felt frustrated by the increasingly chaotic political climate surrounding Brexit but remained bound by constitutional neutrality.

The insider added: "The Queen was in an impossible position because she could never publicly intervene, no matter how concerned she felt privately. People around her could see she regarded the situation as deeply destabilizing and feared the long-term damage it could do to national unity."