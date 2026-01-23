'The View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin Accuses Trump of Clinging to Presidency to 'Avoid Going to Jail'

Sunny Hostin has accused Donald Trump of exploiting the presidency to avoid being thrown behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The View co-host issued the claims against Trump, 79, after former special counsel Jack Smith publicly testified before Congress on Thursday, January 22.

Smith maintained his decision to indict Trump – who was investigated for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and missing classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago after he left office in 2021 – was purely based on facts and not politically motivated.