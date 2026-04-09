EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Planning to Release Clothes Range Inspired by Princess Diana's Most Iconic Looks'

Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, has echoed the style publicly during a 2011 visit to Canada, while Markle adopted a similar look at the 2017 Invictus Games, shortly after her relationship with Harry became public.

Both appearances were widely noted for their clear visual links to Diana's wardrobe.

Another insider said: "Both Meghan and Kate have used that look at key moments, and still sport it. It is hard to ignore the connection to Diana. It feels deliberate in the sense that they understand what Diana represented, not just as a royal but as a cultural figure.

"That denim-based outfit in particular carries a kind of quiet symbolism – it signals relatability, warmth, and a break from overly formal royal dressing. That is exactly what Diana mastered, and it is something both women have drawn on in their own way."