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EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Planning to Release Clothes Range Inspired by Princess Diana's Most Iconic Looks'

Split photos of Meghan Markle and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is said to be planning to honor Princess Diana with a clothing line.

April 8 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle is said to be developing a fashion line inspired by Princess Diana's most recognizable off-duty style, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the ambitious Duchess of Sussex is looking to translate the late royal's enduring aesthetic into a modern clothing range.

Markle, 44, has long been associated with pared-back, polished dressing since stepping into public life, and insiders say her next move could involve formalizing that identity into a commercial venture.

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Iconic White Shirt and Denim Look Resurfaces

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Split photos of Meghan Markle and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Markle is channeling Princess Diana's iconic white shirt and denim combination.

The former actress, who married Prince Harry, 41, in 2018, has previously experimented with fashion collaborations, including her 2019 Smart Works capsule collection. Now, sources suggest she is drawing more directly on the legacy of Diana, who died aged 36 in 1997 in a Paris car smash - and whose influence continues to shape royal style decades later.

A fashion industry source told us: "Meghan has been channeling Princess Diana through her clothes, including a white shirt, denim and belt combination that has become almost symbolic of her ties to the late princess.

"It is a simple look, but it carries that same sense of confidence and approachability that Diana projected so naturally."

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Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana's signature casual look remains a powerful and commercial cultural image.

According to insiders, this aesthetic is central to Markle's apparent clothing range plans. One source said: "Meghan understands how powerful Diana's image still is, and how it is instantly recognizable, but also accessible, which makes it commercially viable."

Diana's approach to casual dressing was widely regarded as ahead of its time, blending structured tailoring with relaxed pieces. Her signature pairing of a crisp white shirt with denim jeans and a belt created a look that was both polished and approachable, helping redefine how a senior royal could present herself off duty.

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Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Mirror Princess Diana's Fashion Moments

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Princess Kate has also echoed the same approachable aesthetic during various royal tours.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, has echoed the style publicly during a 2011 visit to Canada, while Markle adopted a similar look at the 2017 Invictus Games, shortly after her relationship with Harry became public.

Both appearances were widely noted for their clear visual links to Diana's wardrobe.

Another insider said: "Both Meghan and Kate have used that look at key moments, and still sport it. It is hard to ignore the connection to Diana. It feels deliberate in the sense that they understand what Diana represented, not just as a royal but as a cultural figure.

"That denim-based outfit in particular carries a kind of quiet symbolism – it signals relatability, warmth, and a break from overly formal royal dressing. That is exactly what Diana mastered, and it is something both women have drawn on in their own way."

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'This Is About More Than Nostalgia'

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Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The venture comes as Markle plans to expand her As Ever lifestyle brand globally.

Markle's earlier Smart Works project demonstrated how elements of Diana's styling could be adapted for a more professional context, replacing denim with tailored trousers while retaining the clean lines and structured simplicity of the original look.

A source said, "What's happening now is an evolution of that idea. Rather than referencing Diana in isolated outfits, Meghan is looking at how those core elements – simplicity, structure, and ease – can form the foundation of an entire fashion collection."

Another insider said, "This is about more than nostalgia. It's about taking something that has already proven timeless and reinterpreting it for a new audience. Diana created a blueprint that still resonates, and Meghan sees an opportunity to build on that in a way that feels both personal and contemporary."

Talk of the fashion range comes as Meghan's popularity flags after her Netflix deal was watered down and amid her plans to expand her As Ever range of products globally.

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