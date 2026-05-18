Keith Urban Dragged Over His 'Ugly' Outfit at ACMs Red Carpet After Nicole Kidman Divorce — 'He Lost Her Stylist' in the Split
May 18 2026, Published 5:13 p.m. ET
Keith Urban got brutally roasted online over the eyebrow-raising outfit he wore on the red carpet at the 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Blue Ain’t Your Color crooner, 58, was once praised for his polished style during his years attending glitzy events alongside ex-wife Nicole Kidman. But ever since the pair’s bombshell September 2025 split, which was finalized in January, fans have been joking the Oscar winner must have gotten their stylist in the divorce settlement.
Keith Urban Mocked Over ACMs Ensemble
Urban rocked up to the event in a faded navy T-shirt with a loose scooped neckline under a light gray blazer with rolled-up sleeves.
He paired it with baggy white cargo pants and chunky skate-style sneakers, a far cry from his days of the effortlessly cool style he had when Kidman was on his arm at events during their 19 years of marriage.
Urban added a clunky bracelet and walked the carpet solo, looking forlorn and barely cracking a smile, compared to his beaming expressions when he was half of a celebrity power couple with the Big Little Lies star.
'He Lost Nicole's Stylist'
Critics on X were quick to jump on Urban's bizarre wardrobe choices.
"Keith Urban looks like he runs a bed-and-breakfast with his partner in Vermont," one user joked.
"If he isn’t a vagabond, he’s vagabond adjacent," a second scoffed about Urban's ensemble.
"He lost Nicole's stylist," a third user jeered, as a fourth person complained, "Looks so frumpy."
"Hahahahah, he looks like he owns a kiosk at the mall. Love his 'I wanna be young' bracelet and 'kicks.'" a fifth laughed at the youth-inspired combo.
A sixth noted that post-divorce, "Nicole definitely had a glow-up, and Keith still has that same stupid haircut," as another person went so far as to dub his shoe choice "ugly as f--k."
Nicole Kidman Is Still Fashion Queen Post-Divorce
Urban's fashion fail comes less than two weeks after Kidman was the belle of the ball at the 2026 Met Gala. The Emmy winner was one of the official co-chairs of fashion's biggest night and didn't disappoint with her look, making her one of the "best dressed" on many of the evening's lists.
Kidman wowed in a figure-hugging ruby red Chanel sequined dress with feathered cuffs.
"I wanted something red as I wanted to embrace the way red has been embraced by art," the stylish star revealed before walking the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, referring to the night's theme, "Fashion Is Art."
Kidman went on to gush how red is a "strong symbol of passionate love, vitality, and power," which she was clearly feeling with her post-divorce glow.
Keith Urban Is 'Distraught' Over Post-Divorce Tensions With Daughters
Kidman even brought the former couple's eldest daughter, Sunday Rose, along as her date, as the mother-daughter duo had a stylish night out.
Sunday, 17, dazzled in a custom Dior lavender gown with floral appliqués, as the Babygirl actress called her "my springtime blossoming girl."
Both Sunday and her sister, Faith Margaret, 14, have remained incredibly close to their mom ever since their parents' split. The girls live primarily with Kidman, while Urban gets time with them every other weekend.
“(The girls) are completely team Nicole and, right now, Keith is the bad guy," an insider dished in late April about how the sisters blame their dad and his alleged wandering eye for the split. "He is the cause of every problem in their minds, and it's harrowing for him."
"He's really distraught about it," the source added. "He loves those girls, but they are so angry at him, and they're blaming him. I don't even think this is Nicole painting a narrative; this is the girls coming to this conclusion on their own."