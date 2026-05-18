Keith Urban Dragged Over His 'Ugly' Outfit at ACMs Red Carpet After Nicole Kidman Divorce — 'He Lost Her Stylist' in the Split

Critics on X were quick to jump on Urban's bizarre wardrobe choices.

"Keith Urban looks like he runs a bed-and-breakfast with his partner in Vermont," one user joked.

"If he isn’t a vagabond, he’s vagabond adjacent," a second scoffed about Urban's ensemble.

"He lost Nicole's stylist," a third user jeered, as a fourth person complained, "Looks so frumpy."

"Hahahahah, he looks like he owns a kiosk at the mall. Love his 'I wanna be young' bracelet and 'kicks.'" a fifth laughed at the youth-inspired combo.

A sixth noted that post-divorce, "Nicole definitely had a glow-up, and Keith still has that same stupid haircut," as another person went so far as to dub his shoe choice "ugly as f--k."