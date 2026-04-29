'They're So Angry at Him': Keith Urban's Daughters 'Cut Country Star Off' Following Split from Nicole Kidman — Leaving Him 'Distraught'

And his daughters are believed to be "angry" with him after the singer, 58, was linked with so many younger musicians in Nashville since his split, the family's chosen hometown.

A source told The Daily Mail: “(The girls) are completely team Nicole and, right now, Keith is the bad guy.

"He is the cause of every problem in their minds, and it's harrowing for him.

"He's really distraught about it," the source added, before also admitting: "He loves those girls, but they are so angry at him and they're blaming him.

"I don't even think this is Nicole painting a narrative; this is the girls coming to this conclusion on their own."