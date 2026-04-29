'They're So Angry at Him': Keith Urban's Daughters 'Cut Country Star Off' Following Split from Nicole Kidman — Leaving Him 'Distraught'
April 29 2026, Published 1:49 p.m. ET
Keith Urban has been left "distraught" after his two daughters cut him out of their lives, according to new reports.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, have sided with mom Nicole Kidman following her divorce from Urban.
The Girls Are 'Completely Team Nicole'
And his daughters are believed to be "angry" with him after the singer, 58, was linked with so many younger musicians in Nashville since his split, the family's chosen hometown.
A source told The Daily Mail: “(The girls) are completely team Nicole and, right now, Keith is the bad guy.
"He is the cause of every problem in their minds, and it's harrowing for him.
"He's really distraught about it," the source added, before also admitting: "He loves those girls, but they are so angry at him and they're blaming him.
"I don't even think this is Nicole painting a narrative; this is the girls coming to this conclusion on their own."
Daughters Have Grown Closer To Mom
Kidman filed for divorce after nearly 20 years of marriage on September 30 last year. Proceedings were finalized in January.
Court documents revealed in January that — despite reports custody of Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret had become a "sticking point" in negotiations — Kidman won out, and is entitled to spend 306 days of the year with their daughters, while Urban gets 59 days, or "every other weekend."
The actress has since remained with the girls in the family's Nashville mansion – a sprawling seven-bed in an exclusive gated community which the couple bought for $3.5 million in 2008 as a primary residence in which to raise their girls.
Becoming 'Increasingly Distant'
Urban, meanwhile, is understood to have moved out to a nearby residence in the summer last year.
And it appears living away from his daughters has resulted in them becoming increasingly distant from their father.
A source said: "He was texting (his daughters) before and getting one or two-word answers, if he got anything at all. Now nothing
"For now, he's just letting it happen and hoping that they can talk it out down the road. It hurts, but hopefully at some point they can have the conversations and move forward."
RadarOnline.com recently reported how Kidman, 58, is slowly dipping her toes into the dating game once again.
But she has a strict rule regarding her children when it comes to finding the right man.
A close friend said: "Nicole has made it absolutely clear that no one will meet her daughters unless the relationship has been consistent for at least six months.
"That is her unshakeable rule and a non-negotiable. It is about ensuring stability and avoiding unnecessary disruption in their lives. For Nicole, this is about putting her girls first and making sure any new relationship is genuinely meaningful before it becomes part of the family dynamic."
The same source stressed trust and discretion remain essential.
"Nic is relying on a tight-knit group of people she trusts when it comes to meeting anyone new," they explained.
"She is not interested in blind dates or casual introductions. Anyone she spends time with will have been vouched for, and they need to show emotional maturity and accountability."