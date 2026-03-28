EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's 'Ultra-Strict' Dating 'Ultimatum' Revealed — As Pals Push Her to Date Multi-Millionaire Business Mogul

Nicole Kidman has laid down a firm set of rules as she re‑enters the dating scene – as friends urge her to consider a relationship with a powerful business mogul who meets her uncompromising criteria. The 58‑year‑old Babygirl star finalized her divorce from country musician Keith Urban, also 58, in September, ending one of Hollywood's most enduring marriages.

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The No-Rush Romance

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman has adopted a slow approach to romance.

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Now living in Nashville with her daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, Kidman is taking what one source called a "slow and deliberate" return to romance – one built around self‑protection and emotional clarity rather than impulse. "Nicole is entering this stage of her life with a very defined set of boundaries and a clear understanding of what she will and won't accept," the source said. "There's no sense of urgency driving her decisions – she's being more deliberate than ever about who she allows into her personal space." According to insiders, Kidman's biggest dating rule is as pragmatic as it is demanding – any potential partner must "match her in responsibility and financial independence."

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Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman has now prioritized balance and equality in her search for a partner.

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A close friend explained: "This isn't about wealth for its own sake – it's about balance. Nicole wants someone who's on equal footing, someone who takes accountability for their own life and career. If they're intimidated by her success or can't handle adult responsibility, it's a non‑starter." Those close to the Oscar winner said the approach is both protective and practical. "She's been encouraged to think ahead and put safeguards in place before meeting anyone new," another insider said. "Privacy and trust are her top priorities now – she knows how costly it can be when those things break down in a public setting."

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Why Friends Want Kidman to Date Outside Acting

Source: MEGA Reese Witherspoon acted as a primary confidante during Kidman's transition to single life.

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Friends are said to be nudging Kidman toward exploring connections beyond Hollywood, including with high‑profile figures in business. Among the names circulating within her circle is Paul Salem, 62, the chairman of MGM Resorts International, who is worth at least $63million and, sources claim, has expressed "quiet interest" in seeing the actress. "The feeling is that someone like Paul represents a refreshing change from the kind of relationships she's had in the past," said one insider. "That contrast – steady, established, outside the limelight – is being seen as a real advantage." Reese Witherspoon, 50, counts herself among Kidman's most supportive confidantes, and one source said: "Reese has been one of the strongest voices encouraging her to keep an open mind. "She's drawn from her own experience dating outside the industry and has told Nicole that true compatibility isn't about career alignment but emotional maturity."

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Daughters First in Kidman’s New Life

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Source: MEGA The 58-year-old expressed she was flattered but refused to rush.