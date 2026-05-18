'The View' Hosts Slam Trump's $1.7Billion 'Slush Fund' for Victims of 'Government Weaponization': 'Disgusting and Unconstitutional'

Sunny Hostin, who is an attorney, noted that paying any insurrectionists would be outright against the law, according to Section IV of the 14th Amendment.

"It feels so wrong, and it’s just disgusting, and it’s unconstitutional," she noted.

Hostin also pointed to reports from ABC News of "another settlement option" that would potentially have the Justice Department or the IRS "agree to drop any audits, any audits of Trump, his family, and his businesses, in exchange for dropping the lawsuit."

"So, that means that any money that he owes the IRS – and we know he owes money because when his taxes were released and leaked, he only paid $750 in taxes," she continued. "The average teacher and nurse pays about $5,000 on a $50,000 salary. So we know he owes money. And part of this settlement could be that his family and Trump will never pay."