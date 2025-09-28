'QAnon Shaman' Files Insane $40 Trillion Lawsuit Against Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve, Declares Himself Leader of a 'New Constitutional Republic'

The lawsuit levels a series of far-fetched accusations. Chansley asserts that the U.S. central banking system is unconstitutional, that the government has committed treason by prioritizing foreign financiers, and that the NSA spied on him while he drafted what he calls a "2nd Declaration of Independence".

He alleges that "all radio stations and most of their DJs are a part of the intelligence community", and that plot details from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight and James Cameron's Avatar were stolen from his own writings.

Chansley further contends that the NSA catfished him on Facebook by impersonating actress Michelle Rodriguez, whom he describes as "my celebrity crush". According to the filing, he was then "offered the opportunity to work with the NASA covertly and help them deal with other-worldly matters" based on his "shamanic beliefs".