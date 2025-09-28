'QAnon Shaman' Files Insane $40 Trillion Lawsuit Against Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve, Declares Himself Leader of a 'New Constitutional Republic'
Sept. 28 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Jacob Chansley, the Arizona man widely recognized as the "QAnon Shaman" for his horned warrior attire during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, has filed a sweeping lawsuit demanding $40 trillion in damages while declaring himself the rightful leader of the United States, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Phoenix resident submitted a 26-page complaint in Maricopa County Superior Court earlier this week. The document, written as a single paragraph resembling a manifesto, names an eclectic mix of defendants ranging from President Donald Trump to international institutions, major corporations and even Hollywood studios. Chansley is representing himself in the case.
The Lawsuit
Among the listed defendants are Trump, the Federal Reserve, the National Security Agency, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the Bank of International Settlements, the state of Israel, Elon Musk's X Corp., T-Mobile, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and Warner Bros. Studios.
Chansley claims these entities are part of a conspiracy to systematically violate Americans' constitutional rights. While the case was filed in state court, its federal claims suggest it may be transferred to the U.S. District Court. Attempts by the Phoenix New Times to contact Chansley via phone and the email listed on his filing were unsuccessful.
Extraordinary Allegations
The lawsuit levels a series of far-fetched accusations. Chansley asserts that the U.S. central banking system is unconstitutional, that the government has committed treason by prioritizing foreign financiers, and that the NSA spied on him while he drafted what he calls a "2nd Declaration of Independence".
He alleges that "all radio stations and most of their DJs are a part of the intelligence community", and that plot details from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight and James Cameron's Avatar were stolen from his own writings.
Chansley further contends that the NSA catfished him on Facebook by impersonating actress Michelle Rodriguez, whom he describes as "my celebrity crush". According to the filing, he was then "offered the opportunity to work with the NASA covertly and help them deal with other-worldly matters" based on his "shamanic beliefs".
Targeting Trump
The complaint also states that Trump emailed him on Jan. 8, 2021, from the address "donaldtrump@nsa.gov," and that the government seized over $100,000 in cryptocurrency from him.
"These seemingly insignificant facts are designed to seem insignificant on their face," Chansley wrote, "but if a person were in the loop of what I had written on my computer a few months prior, those details would stand out to a sharp mind".
Chansley refers to more than 1,000 exhibits stored in a Google Drive folder to support his claims, though the folder was inaccessible when reporters attempted to view it.
EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney Health Fears Erupt – Actor, 64, Putting His Health in Jeopardy With Relentless Schedule That Forced Him to Abruptly Cancel Appearance
Broader Critiques and Grandiose Declarations
Amid the outlandish accusations, Chansley also voices criticisms of American governance. He argued that citizens’ Fifth Amendment rights were violated when an Israeli official accused of attempting to solicit sex from a minor in Nevada was allowed to return home. He also condemned U.S. involvement in protracted wars. “When we also recall that the Vietnam war was proven to be entered into based on false pretense, then it’s no surprise that the same government is continuing multiple deadly wars for profit, and even allowing foreign leaders to dictate American foreign policy in the Middle East and eastern European nations,” he wrote.
Chansley concludes his filing by declaring himself president of what he calls the “New Constitutional Republic of the United States.” He states the only laws in this republic are the Bill of Rights and the original U.S. Constitution, and that Phoenix will serve as its capital. As his first act, Chansley says he would direct the Federal Reserve to mint a one-ounce gold coin valued at $40 trillion to eliminate national debt — a proposal that misunderstands how debt and currency function.