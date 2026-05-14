Whoopi Goldberg Offers On-Air Apology to Elon Musk for Her 'Apartheid' Remark — As ABC Wars With Trump Administration Over Free Speech

Joy Behar chimed in, "Well, he was there during that time," seemingly referring to Musk being born in South Africa in 1971 and living there for some years before apartheid was dismantled in the '90s.

But Goldberg held firm on her apology.

"I’m not saying he was there. I don’t know that he was there. I wasn’t there," she replied. "I don’t know if he was there. So I’m saying, ‘OK.'"

Sunny Hostin also added that "scholars have debated for decades the extent to which Greek mythology and civilization were influenced by ancient Egypt and North Africa."

"This idea was also explored in a book called Black Athena, I think people should read it, which argues that classical Greek culture is heavily indebted to Afro, Asiatic, and Near-Eastern roots," she continued. "I actually taught Greek mythology to eighth graders, and so I covered this. So people that are saying that Helen of Troy could not possibly be played by a Black woman don’t know."