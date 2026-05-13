The View's Joy Behar Accuses Trump of Having a 'Mental Disorder' After the Prez Admits He Doesn't 'Think About Americans' Financial Situations'
May 13 2026, Published 1:34 p.m. ET
Joy Behar had a bone to pick with Donald Trump after he admitted that he didn't "think about Americans' financial situations" even a "little bit" when considering making a deal with Iran, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On the Wednesday, May 13, installment of The View, Behar once again questioned the POTUS' mental health as the economy continues to plummet.
'The View' Takes on 'Bleak' U.S. Economy
The conversation began when Whoopi Goldberg revealed that the U.S. economy was looking "bleak."
"Inflation is at a three-year high, paychecks are shrinking, and the war in Iran is costing Americans from the gas pump to the grocery store," she added.
Co-host Sara Haines also noted that a major part of Trump's 2024 presidential election campaign centered around affordability.
"(Voters) came out in droves, and this is what he does to thank them," she continued. "The truest thing he may have said ever, ever in his life, I’ve never heard him be so honest — ‘I literally don’t think about the American people at this point.'"
'He's Done Nothing'
That's when Behar chimed in, "Now he’s at the point in his mental disorders he’s now speaking the truth."
Comparing Trump's choice of words to former President Bill Clinton, she added, "We went from, ‘I feel your pain,’ to ‘So, what? Who cares?’"
"That’s basically what this guy is saying to the American people and to his own cult, who voted for him based on the fact that he was going to fix prices, he was going to fix the incomes, he was going to fix the inflation, well, and he’s done nothing."
Sunny Hostin Calls Out Conflicting Iran War Reports
As for the ongoing conflict with Iran, Behar claimed the countries are "at the same place they were before he started this," as she demanded Trump "shut up and stop lying" about the war.
Sunny Hostin agreed, pointing to reports that claimed Iran has "retained 70 percent of its pre-war missile stockpile and 30 of its 33 missile sites along the Strait of Hormuz," despite the Trump administration's insistence that Iran is in a "state of collapse."
"We get this illegal, unconstitutional war of choice – the president’s choice – and we have not obliterated their nuclear capability at all, and it’s cost us $29billion." she continued. "When I say ‘us,’ I mean us, taxpayers."
'He Didn't Care'
However, Goldberg appeared to argue that this wasn't exactly new behavior for the president.
"Here’s what I’m going to put in here," she began. "Some things that he didn’t seem to care about: He didn’t care about Americans’ health care when he let the Affordable Care Act subsidies expire; he didn’t care about Americans’ safety when he delayed payments to TSA agents for over 40 days; he didn’t care about his own supporters’ pleas for no more wars when he went to Iran; and now he doesn’t care that Americans can’t afford to feed their families."