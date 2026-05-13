The View's Joy Behar Accuses Trump of Having a 'Mental Disorder' After the Prez Admits He Doesn't 'Think About Americans' Financial Situations'

The conversation began when Whoopi Goldberg revealed that the U.S. economy was looking "bleak."

"Inflation is at a three-year high, paychecks are shrinking, and the war in Iran is costing Americans from the gas pump to the grocery store," she added.

Co-host Sara Haines also noted that a major part of Trump's 2024 presidential election campaign centered around affordability.

"(Voters) came out in droves, and this is what he does to thank them," she continued. "The truest thing he may have said ever, ever in his life, I’ve never heard him be so honest — ‘I literally don’t think about the American people at this point.'"