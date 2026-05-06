'I Work Out So Much': Trump, 79, Drops His Fitness Routine as Health and 'Dementia' Fears Surrounding Prez Mount
May 6 2026, Published 3:33 p.m. ET
Donald Trump continued his reign as Comedian-in-Chief, making light of his fitness regimen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 79-year-old leader joked he "works out so much" when talking about the return of the Presidential Physical Fitness Award while surrounded by his ultra-fit Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and a group of schoolchildren.
Donald Trump Works Out 'One Minute Per Day'
Trump signed a proclamation declaring National Physical Fitness and Sports Month during an Oval Office ceremony on May 5.
"It is indeed a beautiful day to celebrate America’s athletic traditions and champions in physical fitness and all of those things," he began about the initiative before making the revelation that he has little to no workout routine other than his beloved sport of golf.
He concluded with joking: "I work out so much, like about one minute a day max if I'm lucky."
Robert F. Kennedy Claims Donald Trump Could Do a 50 Mile Hike
Kennedy revealed that while his boss isn't a fan of fitness, Trump still posed a major athletic challenge to his cabinet.
"He said to the cabinet this morning, 'One of you has to do a 50-mile hike this weekend to show the American people we're in shape,'" the HHS chief explained about Trump's demand.
Kennedy said the request would be easy to fulfill, as there are so many athletic "thoroughbreds" in Trump's cabinet.
After the former lawyer rattled off a list of names, which included Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and more.
"There's a lot of people who could probably do a 50-mile hike," Kennedy explained, as Trump turned around from his chair and asked, "What about me? You didn't mention my name." "This guy walks nine miles a day on a golf course every weekend, so he could do it in a breeze," the political scion replied in a shameless flattery play.
'This Is So Gross'
The exchange triggered the anti-MAGA crowd, who took to X to groan about it amid claims the president has "dementia."
"Both are pathetic. Trump for needing constant praise and validation, and RFK for slavishly giving it to him. This is so gross," one person complained.
"What? He doesn’t walk nine miles on a golf course. He takes a golf cart everywhere. Please. Let’s stop the whole grown men coddling another grown man schtick," a second user snarked about the president.
A third person fumed, "He gets driven around in a golf cart, and in every video of it, he can barely breathe. They lie for their ill emperor."
"He's literally sitting behind a desk right now, so the press can’t get pictures of his cankles," a fourth moaned.
Donald Trump Thinks Regular Exercise Is 'Boring'
Trump has made no secret that daily workouts aren't stimulating for him and he has no fitness routine outside of golfing.
"I just don’t like it. It’s boring,” he sneered in January about exercise. "To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me."
However, Trump added that despite doing proper physical fitness, "My health is perfect."