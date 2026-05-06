'I Work Out So Much': Trump, 79, Drops His Fitness Routine as Health and 'Dementia' Fears Surrounding Prez Mount

Kennedy revealed that while his boss isn't a fan of fitness, Trump still posed a major athletic challenge to his cabinet.

"He said to the cabinet this morning, 'One of you has to do a 50-mile hike this weekend to show the American people we're in shape,'" the HHS chief explained about Trump's demand.

Kennedy said the request would be easy to fulfill, as there are so many athletic "thoroughbreds" in Trump's cabinet.

After the former lawyer rattled off a list of names, which included Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and more.

"There's a lot of people who could probably do a 50-mile hike," Kennedy explained, as Trump turned around from his chair and asked, "What about me? You didn't mention my name." "This guy walks nine miles a day on a golf course every weekend, so he could do it in a breeze," the political scion replied in a shameless flattery play.