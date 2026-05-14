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Home > Exclusives > Whoopi Goldberg
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EXCLUSIVE: Whoopi Goldberg Facing the Hook — Whispers Grow Fiery Comic's Gasbagging is Greasing the Rails for Her TV Exit

whoopi goldberg tv exit rumors backlash
Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg is reportedly facing growing pressure amid rumors of a possible TV exit.

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May 14 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Whoopi Goldberg may be talking herself out of a job at The View with her controversial comments and clashes with Republican rivals, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Entertainment insiders dished 70-year-old Goldberg – who once whined about not being able to retire despite her reported $8million salary – could be on her way out after nearly 20 years at the chatfest.

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Whoopi Controversies Spark Exit Rumors

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ABC executives are allegedly considering a major refresh for 'The View' ahead of its 30th season as scrutiny grows around Whoopi Goldberg.
Source: Image Press Agency / MEGA

ABC executives are allegedly considering a major refresh for 'The View' ahead of its 30th season as scrutiny grows around Whoopi Goldberg.

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As RadarOnline.com has reported, Goldberg earned the ire of audience members after she compared being a Black American to living in Iran, said Chinatown director Roman Polanski's alleged '70s sex assault of a 13-year-old girl wasn't "rape rape" and outrageously insisted the Nazi persecution of Jews wasn't about race.

Goldberg later apologized for the Holocaust remark that earned her a two-week suspension.

Sources said ABC bigwigs are now considering a massive refresh for The View as it approaches its milestone 30th season – and Goldberg may not be part of the program's next chapter.

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Whoopi’s Trump Rants Under Fire

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Insiders linked criticism of Donald Trump and clashes with conservative panelists to speculation about Goldberg's future on 'The View.'
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Insiders linked criticism of Donald Trump and clashes with conservative panelists to speculation about Goldberg's future on 'The View.'

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Insiders are pointing the finger at Goldberg's harsh criticism of President Donald Trump and his administration, as well as how the gasbag has butted heads with conservative panelists and guests, and sources said some left-leaning show staffers suspect a plot by political enemies may be to blame for chatter about a potential upheaval.

"Many believe that an effort is being made to put negative news out there to get a reaction and also for them to materialize it to become true," a source shared.

Previously, a show insider insisted: "No one is being replaced. The table is full."

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Elisabeth Hasselbeck Return Sparks Panic

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Elisabeth Hasselbeck's recent return to 'The View' reportedly fueled speculation about Goldberg's place on the panel.
Source: JM11 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Elisabeth Hasselbeck's recent return to 'The View' reportedly fueled speculation about Goldberg's place on the panel.

Still, sources suggested Elisabeth Hasselbeck's return to the show as a guest panelist in March – to fill in during Alyssa Farah Griffin's maternity leave – was a strategic move to push Goldberg toward the door and remind other mainstays that no seat is permanent.

Yet, Goldberg has suggested she plans to stick around as she's "gotta keep paying those bills."

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