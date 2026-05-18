Roseanne Barr Rages 'They Eat Babies' in Bizarre Resurfaced Comments — After Comic is Booted From Granddaughter's Recital Over Wine Rant

"You know they eat babies. That is not bulls---, it’s true," Barr told Carlson at the time. "It's not just the dogs and the cats,” the comedian added, seemingly referring to the other theory that Haitian migrants in Ohio were eating people's pets – a theory that Donald Trump pushed as well during his presidential campaign.

Barr continued, "They are full-on vampires, and everybody still thinks I'm crazy. But I’m not crazy. They’re full-on vampires. They love the taste of human flesh, and they drink human blood. They do."

The former ABC star then claimed that "so many kids that I was in the mental institutions with over the years, they are all from those cults. And they've covered it all up."

At the time, Barr claimed Trump being elected to a second term would lead to the apparent issue being resolved.