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Home > Celebrity > Roseanne Barr

Roseanne Barr Rages 'They Eat Babies' in Bizarre Resurfaced Comments — After Comic is Booted From Granddaughter's Recital Over Wine Rant

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Source: @officialroseannebarr/Instagram

Roseanne Barr's 'they eat babies' comments have resurfaced.

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May 18 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

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Roseanne Barr's bizarre comments about Hollywood powerhouses eating babies have resurfaced, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after the comic was booted from her granddaughter's recital.

In 2024, the now 73-year-old sat down with conservative mouthpiece Tucker Carlson during his tour in Fort Worth, Texas, and echoed just one of QAnon's wild theories.

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'They Are Full-on Vampires'

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Photo of Roseanne Barr
Source: @officialroseannebarr/Instagram

Barr claimed the powerful and elite in Hollywood 'eat babies.'

"You know they eat babies. That is not bulls---, it’s true," Barr told Carlson at the time. "It's not just the dogs and the cats,” the comedian added, seemingly referring to the other theory that Haitian migrants in Ohio were eating people's pets – a theory that Donald Trump pushed as well during his presidential campaign.

Barr continued, "They are full-on vampires, and everybody still thinks I'm crazy. But I’m not crazy. They’re full-on vampires. They love the taste of human flesh, and they drink human blood. They do."

The former ABC star then claimed that "so many kids that I was in the mental institutions with over the years, they are all from those cults. And they've covered it all up."

At the time, Barr claimed Trump being elected to a second term would lead to the apparent issue being resolved.

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Roseanne Barr Wants People to 'Wake Up' and See the Truth

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Source: @TuckerCarlson/YouTube

'They're full-on vampires,' Barr claimed at the time.

"By the time we go in to vote for Trump, that he will open up everybody’s eyes and they will stop pretending to be asleep," Barr said. "You know what they say. You can't wake people up who are pretending to be asleep. But I pray to God, please wake up.

"Even those who are pretending to be asleep with the irrefutable truth of what the worst people on this planet are really up to. They are really up to that. They’re doing it. There are so many victims. There are so many victims."

After her head-scratching comments resurfaced, people were quick to respond in the comments section, as one person said, "She might be crazy, but she's not wrong!"

Another added, "As disturbing as that sounds, in our current insane world, anything is possible..." and a user noted, "She has seen behind the curtain. I believe her."

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Roseanne Barr's Recital Drama

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Source: @officialroseannebarr/Instagram

The 73-year-old previously ranted about being booted from her granddaughter's recital.

The controversial comic is back in the spotlight after she confessed she was thrown out of her granddaughter's recital. Barr raged outside the venue, raging about wanting to move from Texas to Florida.

In an Instagram live video, Barr explained she "bought a fine bottle of wine at the wine store" during intermission and "sampled it, of course, just a nip."

She said, "I came back, and they had already made me empty my entire purse into a plastic bag because my purse was too large and I might have a weapon, so I emptied everything into the plastic bag, including my adult diapers – humiliating."

Barr continued, "I come in with the wine, and I go, 'Sir, I know you want to confiscate this wine, so would you just hold onto it for me until after the performance?"

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Photo of Roseanne Barr
Source: @officialroseannebarr/Instagram

The comic admitted she's 'damaged,' before claiming she's going to continue drinking.

According to Barr, she asked the security guard, who allegedly responded, "Absolutely not."

Barr also complained about a "fat b------" in front of her at the recital after she couldn't see over his head.

"I'm damaged, I admit it," Barr acknowledged, before declaring, "And I drink too much, and I'm not gonna stop. I ain't gonna stop! I'm here to be prude, rude, and otherwise booed."

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