Trump Family Faces Backlash After Celebrating Kai's Graduation at Lavish Palm Beach Restaurant — As Americans Rage Over 'Not Being Able to Afford Gas'

Kai graduated from the Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with family members showing up in support throughout the day.

Vanessa's boyfriend, golf legend Tiger Woods, attended the ceremony but did not join the family dinner later that evening.

According to photos obtained by Page Six, Woods' private jet was spotted landing at Palm Beach International Airport shortly before the graduation festivities.

The athlete had reportedly traveled back from Zurich, where he had been staying at a treatment center following his March DUI arrest.

Woods reportedly arrived roughly 15 minutes late to the graduation and exited early, while Secret Service agents accompanied Don Jr. and other members of the Trump family throughout the event.