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Home > News > Kai Trump

Trump Family Faces Backlash After Celebrating Kai's Graduation at Lavish Palm Beach Restaurant — As Americans Rage Over 'Not Being Able to Afford Gas'

Image of Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Kai Trump celebrated her graduation with family at an upscale Palm Beach restaurant.

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May 18 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump celebrated her high school graduation surrounded by her famous family, but not everyone online was in a celebratory mood, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 19-year-old daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump marked the milestone with an intimate dinner at a lavish Palm Beach restaurant Friday night, as critics blasted the family's upscale outing amid ongoing concerns about rising living costs across America.

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Trump Family Gathers for Lavish Celebration

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image of Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa Trump, Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos attended the celebration.
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Several notable Trumps attended the celebration.

Following the ceremony, Kai headed to Blackbird Modern Asian for a private celebration dinner attended by several high-profile family members.

President Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump and her husband, Michael Boulos, were among the guests, alongside Don Jr.'s fiancée, Bettina Anderson.

Kai wore a white bubble-hem minidress paired with silver heels as she sat between her parents during the two-hour dinner celebration, per the outlet.

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Tiger Woods Attends Ceremony, But Skips Dinner

image of Tiger Woods attended Kai's graduation ceremony but skipped the private dinner afterward.
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Tiger Woods attended Kai Trump's graduation ceremony but skipped the private dinner afterward.

Kai graduated from the Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with family members showing up in support throughout the day.

Vanessa's boyfriend, golf legend Tiger Woods, attended the ceremony but did not join the family dinner later that evening.

According to photos obtained by Page Six, Woods' private jet was spotted landing at Palm Beach International Airport shortly before the graduation festivities.

The athlete had reportedly traveled back from Zurich, where he had been staying at a treatment center following his March DUI arrest.

Woods reportedly arrived roughly 15 minutes late to the graduation and exited early, while Secret Service agents accompanied Don Jr. and other members of the Trump family throughout the event.

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Friendly Family Dynamic Draws Attention

image of Online critics slammed the lavish family outing amid concerns over rising living costs.
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Online critics slammed the lavish family outing amid concerns over rising living costs.

At one point during the dinner, Bettina and Vanessa were seen hugging and chatting warmly, signaling a seemingly drama-free dynamic despite their complicated family ties.

The group reportedly enjoyed two celebratory cakes, including one topped with sparklers, before exiting through the restaurant's front entrance together.

Kai is set to attend the University of Miami this fall, where she will play on the school’s women's golf team.

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image of Kai will attend the University of Miami this fall and play on the women's golf team.
Source: mega

Kai Trump will attend the University of Miami this fall and play on the women's golf team.

While the family gathering appeared upbeat, online critics quickly flooded social media with angry reactions, accusing the Trumps of flaunting wealth during financially difficult times for many Americans.

"Who cares. We can't afford gas," one critic wrote.

Another added: "Gee, I hope she's got a job lined up or something."

A third user blasted the family's lavish outing by writing: "Paid for by taxpayers!"

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