Queen Camilla Sparks Melania Trump Feud Speculation After Swapping Out $40K Brooch Gifted by the First Lady
May 18 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Queen Camilla's simple change in a piece of jewelry during her U.S. state visit with King Charles III has sparked speculation about possible feud with Melania Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The queen, 78, wore a gorgeous broach gifted to her by the Trumps during the royal couple's final White House visit, but hours later, she swapped it out for a different one.
Queen Camilla Wears Trump Brooch to White House Visit
When the king and queen stopped by the White House to say goodbye to Donald Trump and Melania, and pose for one last set of photos together, Camilla was wearing a Tiffany & Co. brooch valued at approximately $40,700.
It was a sign of respect, as the Trumps had originally given the gift to Camilla during their September 2025 visit to the UK, when the royals hosted the first couple.
The vintage floral design from the mid-20th century was fashioned in 18k gold and embellished with sparkling rubies and diamonds.
Queen Camilla Favored a Different Brooch During Her U.S. Visit
However, Camilla then swapped it out for a different pin for her subsequent stops at Arlington National Cemetery and a community block party celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States in Front Royal, Virginia, before flying back to England.
The monarch was seen wearing a historic Cartier brooch featuring the U.S. and U.K. flags, a significant piece as it was handed down to Camilla by her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II.
Camilla was clearly very fond of that brooch, which was made for Elizabeth ahead of her first state visit to the U.S. as Britain's monarch in 1957.
The queen wore the piece upon arrival with Charles at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on April 27, at the start of their trip, and again when the royal couple arrived at the White House later that afternoon.
Melania Trump May Have Noticed Queen Camilla 'Ditching' the Brooch
Astrology expert Tracy Higgs weighed in on what some perceived as a slight against Melania for replacing the gifted brooch with another item.
"I personally feel there’s a mutual understanding between them when it comes to duty and public pressure. Neither woman strikes me as somebody who enjoys unnecessary drama, and both appear incredibly aware of image, presentation, and self-control," she told The Irish Star.
"When it comes to reports of Camilla apparently putting aside or 'ditching’ Melania’s gift, Taurus personalities do tend to notice gestures and manners deeply — even if they never openly react to them," she noted of the first lady's astrological sign.
Melania Trump Unlikely to Make a 'Public Issue'
"I don’t believe Melania would make a public issue of it, but internally she may well have seen it as lacking warmth or appreciation," Higgs shared. "Taurus rarely forgets moments that feel dismissive, especially when effort, symbolism, or respect are involved."
However, she felt that Melania would keep any feelings of ill will to herself.
"Melania’s energy also feels extremely controlled and diplomatic, so I think any feelings about it would remain very private," Higgs added.