Queen Camilla Sparks Melania Trump Feud Speculation After Swapping Out $40K Brooch Gifted by the First Lady

However, Camilla then swapped it out for a different pin for her subsequent stops at Arlington National Cemetery and a community block party celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States in Front Royal, Virginia, before flying back to England.

The monarch was seen wearing a historic Cartier brooch featuring the U.S. and U.K. flags, a significant piece as it was handed down to Camilla by her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II.

Camilla was clearly very fond of that brooch, which was made for Elizabeth ahead of her first state visit to the U.S. as Britain's monarch in 1957.

The queen wore the piece upon arrival with Charles at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on April 27, at the start of their trip, and again when the royal couple arrived at the White House later that afternoon.