Revealed: What Scooter Braun Really Thinks of Girlfriend Sydney Sweeney's X-Rated 'Euphoria' Scenes as Star Goes Nude in Latest Episode

And thankfully for Sweeney, 28, her man is hugely supportive of her raunchy antics, the latest being going fully nude within just a yellow python covering her modesty in the latest episode of the drama.

An insider told PageSix: "Scooter has absolutely no issue with Sydney’s more provocative scenes in Euphoria or any of the work she does as an actress.

"He fully understands that it’s part of her job and respects how dedicated she is to her craft."

The source continued: "Their relationship is very secure, and there’s a strong level of trust between them.

"Scooter isn't the type to feel threatened by her work or try to control what roles she takes on. He's incredibly supportive of her career and proud of everything she's accomplished."