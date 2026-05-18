Revealed: What Scooter Braun Really Thinks of Girlfriend Sydney Sweeney's X-Rated 'Euphoria' Scenes as Star Goes Nude in Latest Episode
May 18 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney's X-rated Euphoria scenes have left an impression on new boyfriend Scooter Braun, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The music exec, 44, has been watching with interest as Sweeney continues to make headlines courtesy of her bizarre storyline as Cassie Howard, who becomes an OnlyFans model in the third series of the HBO drama.
'He Understands It's Part Of Her Job'
And thankfully for Sweeney, 28, her man is hugely supportive of her raunchy antics, the latest being going fully nude within just a yellow python covering her modesty in the latest episode of the drama.
An insider told PageSix: "Scooter has absolutely no issue with Sydney’s more provocative scenes in Euphoria or any of the work she does as an actress.
"He fully understands that it’s part of her job and respects how dedicated she is to her craft."
The source continued: "Their relationship is very secure, and there’s a strong level of trust between them.
"Scooter isn't the type to feel threatened by her work or try to control what roles she takes on. He's incredibly supportive of her career and proud of everything she's accomplished."
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Relationship Update
The source added that "they're both very happy together and things between them have been going really well."
Sweeney and Braun have been dating since September, having reportedly met at the star-studded wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice, Italy, last June.
It's the music exec's second notable relationship since his split from wife Yael Cohen in July 2021, the other being actress Rachelle Goulding.
Braun's reaction comes as Euphoria has sparked renewed conversation online over the increasingly explicit storylines involving Sweeney's character.
Cassie is seen dressing up as a baby and a dog for her content, which she sells online to help raise money for an expensive wedding to Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi).
During an episode aired on Sunday, May 10, Cassie grows in size and becomes as tall as characters from the movies Attack of the 50 Foot Woman and the Godzilla franchise before destroying parts of Los Angeles and exposing her breasts.
'Ridiculous And Cartoonish' Storylines
But as Radar reported, the storyline hasn’t gone down well with all viewers, notably OnlyFans stars, including Sydney Leathers, who has called much of the storyline "ridiculous and cartoonish," noting that there is so much that they have her doing that is not even allowed on OnlyFans.
She told Variety: "That alone is infuriating: the age-play stuff where she’s dressed as a baby in a diaper, for example. Credit card processors have very strict rules that you have to abide by, and the rules are getting stricter all the time."
OnlyFans' acceptable use policy states that "illegal activity, including actual, claimed, or role-played: exploitation, abuse, or harm of individuals under the age of 18; incest; bestiality; necrophilia; rape or sexual assault; and any content or conduct that promotes terrorism" is prohibited.
Fellow creator and former Boy Meets World star Maitland Ward called the baby scene "beyond troubling" and one that "serves to perpetuate stereotypes that sex workers have no moral compass and that they will do anything for money."