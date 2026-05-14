As Cassie's X-rated career as an OnlyFans model becomes more successful, she begins appearing on various podcasts to talk about men.

She says: "I just feel like American men have been treated like second-class citizens."

One podcast host asks her: "Why is it that women hate men these days?"

Cassie continues: "Well, in the past, men used to be hunters and gatherers and protectors, but now they're being forced to walk around on their tippy toes.

"I mean, it's not natural. Men should be free. They should be able to speak their mind and voice their desires."

One host asks: "Oh, you think they're being too restricted by society?"