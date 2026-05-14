Sydney Sweeney Strengthens 'MAGA Barbie' Links as Her Controversial 'Euphoria' Character Revealed to Be Republican
May 14 2026, Published 7:29 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney has ramped up her MAGA links after the actress's Euphoria character was outed as a Republican.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the MAGA darling, who received praise from Donald Trump last year after hearing the actress was a registered Republican, spoke about politics in the guise of her OnlyFans star character Cassie Howard during Sunday night's episode.
Pledging Allegiance To MAGA
As Cassie's X-rated career as an OnlyFans model becomes more successful, she begins appearing on various podcasts to talk about men.
She says: "I just feel like American men have been treated like second-class citizens."
One podcast host asks her: "Why is it that women hate men these days?"
Cassie continues: "Well, in the past, men used to be hunters and gatherers and protectors, but now they're being forced to walk around on their tippy toes.
"I mean, it's not natural. Men should be free. They should be able to speak their mind and voice their desires."
One host asks: "Oh, you think they're being too restricted by society?"
'Sydney Sweeney Officially Came Out As MAGA'
Cassie responds: "Yes! Like if a man today were to say that he wants a girlfriend who could cook or clean, he might as well be screaming the N-word."
Another host off-camera tells Cassie: "Well, you sound like a Democrat."
Giggling, she replies: "I'm not r----ded."
The scenes sparked fans flocking to X to point out Sweeney adopted a full method acting technique, as the actress has previously made vague comments about the political party.
One penned: "Sydney Sweeney officially came out as MAGA ON Euphoria tonight," another added: "Either they wrote this to adapt to Sydney Sweeney, or she was doing an Emmy-worthy method acting long con for the past two years."
A third chimed in: "What if Sydney Sweeney was method acting this whole time, pretending to be MAGA and doing a whole conservative grift to tease Cassie’s arc on the new season."
'She's Just Playing Herself'
"Sydney Sweeney just playing herself on that show," another added, while a fifth wrote: "I just know Sydney Sweeney & her PR died when all that MAGA stuff about her blew up after the jeans ad, knowing full well the script she already filmed for Cassie lmao."
Another added: "Sydney Sweeney took method acting too far."
Up until 2025, the Euphoria star has remained tight-lipped on her voting preference, but fans had spotted clues about her political affiliations since 2022.
This includes mentions of her "conservative relatives," her mother's "make 60 great again" birthday party, and handling a gun in an old video at a shooting range — after her American Eagle jeans campaign became the subject of intense online discourse.
But in January of this year, Sweeney, 28, hit back against being pigeonholed as a "MAGA Barbie."
She told Cosmopolitan magazine: "'I’ve never been here to talk about politics. I’ve always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of."
When she was asked why she refuses to straighten out the record if she feels she is being falsely portrayed, she replied: "I haven't figured it out.
"I'm not a hateful person. If I say: 'That’s not true,' they’ll come at me like: 'You’re just saying that to look better.'
"There’s no winning. There's never any winning."
She maintained: "I just have to continue being who I am, because I know who I am. I can’t make everyone love me. I know what I stand for."