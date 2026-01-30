Your tip
Sydney Sweeney Fires Back at 'MAGA Barbie' Jibes as 'Euphoria' Actress Strips Off for Topless Magazine Shoot — 'I Know What I Stand For'

picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney has finally addressed being dubbed 'MAGA Barbie' by her adoring right-wing fanbase.

Jan. 30 2026

Sydney Sweeney has finally broken her silence on being dubbed "MAGA Barbie" by her adoring right-wing fans.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 28, addressed the saga in a new magazine interview, months after it was revealed she was a registered Republican.

Distancing Herself From Politics

picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

The actress was lauded by Donald Trump for being a Republican voter.

The Euphoria star's MAGA connections, as well as her controversial American Eagle ad campaign, have sparked talk her status as Hollywood’s most in-demand star could be under threat.

So, without that in mind, the actress remained coy when grilled on her political allegiance.

Sweeney said: "I've never been here to talk about politics.

"I've always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of.

"And I think because of that, people want to take it even further and use me as their own pawn.

'I'm Not A Hateful Person'

picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sweeney says she can't control people 'assigning' labels to her.

"But it's somebody else assigning something to me, and I can’t control that."

Sweeney's allegiance to the right was championed by Donald Trump, who branded her jeans commercial — in which she was accused of promoting neo-Nazi ideals — "the HOTTEST out there" in a Truth Social post.

She said in the new interview on Thursday that she "hasn't figured out" how to respond to the controversy over the ads or her personal politics.

"I'm not a hateful person. If I say, 'That’s not true,' they’ll come at me like, 'You’re just saying that to look better.' There’s no winning. There's never any winning.

"I just have to continue being who I am, because I know who I am. I can't make everyone love me. I know what I stand for."

Lingerie Will Help 'Empower Women'

Source: @sydneysweeney;Instagram

The 'Euphoria' star has released a new lingerie line.

Sweeney continued: "I'm not a political person. I'm in the arts.

"I'm not here to speak on politics. That's not an area I’ve ever even imagined getting into. It's not why I became who I am.

"I became an actor because I like to tell stories, but I don't believe in hate in any form. I believe we should all love each other and have respect and understanding for one another."

Sweeney's interview was accompanied by a series of steamy shots to promote her new lingerie line SYRN, which she hopes will "empower women."

picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sweeney has recently admitted staying silent about the reaction to American Eagle ad was a mistake.

Last month, Sweeney addressed her controversial American Eagle ad and acknowledged that her initial silence was a misstep.

"Anyone who knows me knows that I’m always trying to bring people together. I’m against hate and divisiveness.

"In the past, my stance has been to never respond to negative or positive press but recently I have come to realize that my silence regarding this issue has only widened the divide, not closed it."

Sweeney said she was "surprised" by the reaction the ad got.

"I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign," she insisted.

"Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren't true."

