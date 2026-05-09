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Home > News > Barack Obama

MAGA World Erupts After Canadian PM Mark Carney Welcomes Barack Obama as 'President' During Toronto Visit — 'This Is a Coup'

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Source: mega

Barack Obama’s Toronto visit sparked backlash from MAGA personalities after Canadian PM Mark Carney called him 'President.'

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May 9 2026, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

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Barack Obama's latest appearance in Canada sparked instant outrage from MAGA personalities after Prime Minister Mark Carney publicly greeted him as "President," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The warm welcome quickly triggered online claims that the former president was staging a "coup" against Donald Trump.

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'This Is a Coup'

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image of Laura Loomer accused Obama of staging a 'coup' after the former president met with Carney in Canada.
Source: mega

Laura Loomer accused Obama of staging a 'coup' after the former president met with Carney in Canada.

The backlash began after Carney shared a video Thursday of himself greeting Obama ahead of the former president's keynote speech at a Canadian think tank in Toronto.

"Welcome back to Canada, President @BarackObama," Carney wrote on X alongside the clip, which featured upbeat music in the background.

"Thank you for joining us in Toronto for important conversations on how we can build a better and more just future — and empower more people to build with us," he added.

Far-right influencer Laura Loomer quickly reacted to the post with a fiery response of her own.

"Why is Barack Hussein Obama meeting with world leaders while President Trump is in office?" Loomer wrote on X. "This is a coup."

The phrase quickly spread among MAGA accounts as conservatives accused Obama of trying to undermine Trump despite the former president simply appearing at a public speaking engagement.

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Conservatives Invoke Logan Act

image of Conservatives flooded social media with claims Obama violated the Logan Act during his Canada appearance.
Source: mega

Conservatives flooded social media with claims Obama violated the Logan Act during his Canada appearance.

Several right-wing commentators claimed Obama's visit somehow violated the Logan Act, a federal law prohibiting unauthorized private citizens from negotiating with foreign governments involved in disputes with the United States.

Conservative influencer Nick Sortor blasted Obama online, writing: "Obama needs to sit down and figure out his freaking place before his a-- ends up in prison for violating the Logan Act."

"Trump is our President," he added. "You've been sidelined, Hussein."

Others echoed the outrage across social media.

"This piece of s--- will get away with this trip. Logan act! Lock him up!" one user posted on X.

Another wrote: "Obama is not President first off. Secondly this is a violation of the Logan Act."

There is no indication that Obama engaged in negotiations with Canadian officials during the trip.

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Critics Fixate on Presidential Title

image of Nick Sortor warned Obama to 'figure out his place' while defending Donald Trump online.
Source: mega

Nick Sortor warned Obama to 'figure out his place' while defending Donald Trump online.

Much of the online outrage centered on Carney referring to Obama simply as "President" rather than "former president" in his social media post.

Though former presidents are commonly addressed by their title as a courtesy, critics seized on the wording anyway.

"It's FORMER President zero," one user posted online. "If he's claiming to act on behalf of the American people in your 'talks,' he's in violation of the Logan Act."

Another person tagged Trump while responding directly to Carney, writing: "So do you mean Barack Obama is still president since you just called him President Barack Obama? This should worry the US a little."

Others accused the Canadian prime minister of disrespecting Trump by omitting the word "former" from Obama's title.

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image of Critics fixated on Carney referring to Obama as 'President' instead of 'former president' in his viral post.
Source: mega

Critics fixated on Carney referring to Obama as 'President' instead of 'former president' in his viral post.

Obama's Toronto appearance comes amid continuing political tensions between Trump and Canada's leadership.

Earlier this year, Carney met with Trump after the president floated the idea of Canada becoming the United States' "51st state" — a proposal the Canadian leader publicly rejected, insisting Canada would never be "for sale."

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