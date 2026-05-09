MAGA World Erupts After Canadian PM Mark Carney Welcomes Barack Obama as 'President' During Toronto Visit — 'This Is a Coup'

The backlash began after Carney shared a video Thursday of himself greeting Obama ahead of the former president's keynote speech at a Canadian think tank in Toronto.

"Welcome back to Canada, President @BarackObama," Carney wrote on X alongside the clip, which featured upbeat music in the background.

"Thank you for joining us in Toronto for important conversations on how we can build a better and more just future — and empower more people to build with us," he added.

Far-right influencer Laura Loomer quickly reacted to the post with a fiery response of her own.

"Why is Barack Hussein Obama meeting with world leaders while President Trump is in office?" Loomer wrote on X. "This is a coup."

The phrase quickly spread among MAGA accounts as conservatives accused Obama of trying to undermine Trump despite the former president simply appearing at a public speaking engagement.