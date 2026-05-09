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Home > Exclusives > Meghan Markle
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EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Plotting to Use Vow Renewal Ceremony With Prince Harry' As 'Selling Point for New Kardashians-Style Reality Show'

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

Meghan Markle may be trying to get a reality show with Prince Harry.

May 9 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle is said to be considering staging a vow renewal ceremony with Prince Harry as part of a broader strategy to relaunch her public image – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the event could double as a centerpiece for a reality show modeled on the Kardashian formula.

Markle, 44, and Harry, 41, married on May 19, 2018, at St George's Chapel in Windsor and now live in California with their children, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, after stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

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'A Key Moment in a Reality-style Series'

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Photo of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.
Source: Mega

Markle is said to have been inspired by a vow renewal ceremony for Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

As their eighth anniversary approaches, speculation has intensified about the state of their relationship, with the couple remaining under intense public scrutiny while navigating careers in media and entertainment.

Sources tell us Markle's interest in a vow renewal follows their attendance at Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's 2023 ceremony, which left a lasting impression.

"There's a strong sense that Meghan sees a vow renewal as more than just a personal milestone – she views it as a powerful piece of storytelling that could anchor a much bigger project," an insider said.

They added: "Behind the scenes, there's talk that this could be positioned as a key moment in a reality-style series, offering audiences an intimate look at her family life."

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Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: NETFLIX

Markle has considered a televised recommitment ceremony to anchor a new reality series, sources claimed.

The insider also warned: "At the same time, there's an acknowledgment that the reality of doing this is far more complicated. There are ongoing tensions that haven't simply disappeared, but Meghan is highly focused on maintaining a cohesive public narrative about her brand. The idea of a renewal allows her to project stability and commitment, as more difficult conversations continue privately."

Markle is currently estranged from her father, and Harry is an exile from his loved ones.

Our source said an attempt to stage a reality show without addressing these issues will seem "fake and inauthentic" – and they stressed any TV executives commissioning it would want them tackled on the show.

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Personal Milestone Or Strategic Brand Move

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

The Duchess revealed during an Oprah interview that the couple exchanged private vows.

Those close to Markle and Harry also suggest the concept of a reality show featuring the Sussexes reflects "both ambition and contradiction."

One source said, "For some, it may seem unusual to plan a romantic recommitment while also navigating serious questions about the relationship's future and planning a reality show.

"But it speaks to how determined Meghan is to shape the narrative around her life and brand – she sees opportunity in moments that others might find too sensitive to spotlight."

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Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

William wants no part in Harry and wife Meghan Markle's likely return to the U.K. this summer.

The influence of DeGeneres' vow renewal ceremony is said to be significant. During the event, DeGeneres told de Rossi: "I love you, I adore you, and I would not be on this earth without you. You save me every day."

The ceremony, officiated by Kris Jenner and featuring a performance by Brandi Carlile, was widely shared across social media.

"Witnessing that kind of event up close clearly resonated with Meghan," an insider said. "It demonstrated how a deeply personal moment can also serve as compelling content, and that's something Meghan is very attuned to. She's always thinking about how to align her personal life with her professional ambitions."

The Sussexes have previously emphasized the strength of their bond, notably during their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where Meghan revealed they exchanged private vows before their official ceremony.

More recently, curated social media posts, including a 2025 anniversary montage, have offered glimpses into their family life.

However, sources suggest a gap remains between the public image and private reality.

"There's an undeniable tension between what's being presented to the world and the discussions happening behind closed doors about what comes next," one insider confided. "A vow renewal could amplify that contrast – reinforcing the fairytale narrative while also raising questions about what it's designed to achieve."

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