EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Plotting to Use Vow Renewal Ceremony With Prince Harry' As 'Selling Point for New Kardashians-Style Reality Show'

The influence of DeGeneres' vow renewal ceremony is said to be significant. During the event, DeGeneres told de Rossi: "I love you, I adore you, and I would not be on this earth without you. You save me every day."

The ceremony, officiated by Kris Jenner and featuring a performance by Brandi Carlile, was widely shared across social media.

"Witnessing that kind of event up close clearly resonated with Meghan," an insider said. "It demonstrated how a deeply personal moment can also serve as compelling content, and that's something Meghan is very attuned to. She's always thinking about how to align her personal life with her professional ambitions."

The Sussexes have previously emphasized the strength of their bond, notably during their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where Meghan revealed they exchanged private vows before their official ceremony.

More recently, curated social media posts, including a 2025 anniversary montage, have offered glimpses into their family life.

However, sources suggest a gap remains between the public image and private reality.

"There's an undeniable tension between what's being presented to the world and the discussions happening behind closed doors about what comes next," one insider confided. "A vow renewal could amplify that contrast – reinforcing the fairytale narrative while also raising questions about what it's designed to achieve."