EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Has No Plans to See Her Dad EVER AGAIN' — After She 'Reached Out' to Stricken Father With a Letter
Dec. 21 2025, Published 12:50 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has privately pledged "never to see her estranged father Thomas Markle again" – even after he was hospitalized following a leg amputation.
Sources tell RadarOnline.com the duchess, 44, who has not had contact with her father for years, recently "reached out" to the stricken 81-year-old with a handwritten letter delivered to him after his grueling operation in the Philippines, but has "no plans for further communication."
A Final Letter Sent to the Philippines
The correspondence, reportedly sent after Markle learned of her father's surgery in early December, is understood to have set out her feelings regarding his repeated interviews with the media about their relationship.
Markle is said to view these public statements as a major factor in the breakdown of their bond and a reason why reconciliation is unlikely.
It is understood she has not received a reply, and no other contact has been made since the letter's delivery.
Markle's dad, who had surgery earlier this month to treat a blood clot in his leg, spoke from his hospital bed, urging his daughter to see him "one more time before I die."
He pleaded: "I've always said I am open to reconciling with my daughter. I have never stopped loving her. I don't want to die estranged from Meghan. I want to meet my grandkids. It might be nice to meet her husband too."
Maintaining Boundaries and Firm Decisions
A source close to the Sussexes said Markle is now determined to "maintain boundaries" with her estranged father.
They added: "She has made it clear that she wants this exchange to stay private and has no intention of revisiting past issues. Privately, she is saying she will never see Thomas again in person."
Meghan is said to have deleted her father's phone number, a move dating back to shortly after her wedding to Prince Harry, now 41, which Thomas did not attend.
He has never met Harry or the couple's children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.
A palace source described the duchess' current stance as firm.
They said: "She believes she has reached out carefully and safely, but her decision is final – there will be no visits."
Before their estrangement, Markle and her former lighting director father were close.
From Childhood Support to Public Estrangement
After his divorce from Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, when Markle was 6, she initially split her time between both parents but eventually lived primarily with her father in Los Angeles.
He funded her private schooling and supported her early acting career.
Markle often publicly paid tribute to him, recalling family traditions and shared experiences in a 2014 post on her now-defunct blog, The Tig.
She wrote: "The blood, sweat and tears this man invested in my future so that I could grow up to have so much… he taught me to find my light. And he taught me to always make my own box. To my dad – my thoughtful, inspiring, hardworking Daddy – happy Father's Day."
But the pair's relationship deteriorated before Markle's royal wedding when it emerged Thomas had been involved in staging paparazzi photos of himself.
Priority on New Family Unit
He subsequently suffered two heart attacks, forcing him to pull out of travelling to Britain.
The King, then the Prince of Wales, accompanied Markle up the aisle in his place, with Ragland as the only family member present.
Since the estrangement, Markle has remained close to her mother, who visits the Sussexes' Montecito home regularly and has a strong bond with Archie and Lilibet.
Markle recently highlighted their family traditions in a holiday special of her Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, where she described enjoying Ragland's Christmas cooking with the family.
A source said: "Meghan wrote the letter to her father with care, but her priority is her family and her children's safety. She does not intend to make further contact."