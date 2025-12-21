EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Has No Plans to See Her Dad EVER AGAIN' — After She 'Reached Out' to Stricken Father With a Letter

Sources tell RadarOnline.com the duchess, 44, who has not had contact with her father for years, recently "reached out" to the stricken 81-year-old with a handwritten letter delivered to him after his grueling operation in the Philippines , but has "no plans for further communication."

Meghan Markle has privately pledged "never to see her estranged father Thomas Markle again" – even after he was hospitalized following a leg amputation.

Markle sent a handwritten letter to her estranged father after his surgery.

The correspondence, reportedly sent after Markle learned of her father's surgery in early December, is understood to have set out her feelings regarding his repeated interviews with the media about their relationship.

Markle is said to view these public statements as a major factor in the breakdown of their bond and a reason why reconciliation is unlikely.

It is understood she has not received a reply, and no other contact has been made since the letter's delivery.

Markle's dad, who had surgery earlier this month to treat a blood clot in his leg, spoke from his hospital bed, urging his daughter to see him "one more time before I die."

He pleaded: "I've always said I am open to reconciling with my daughter. I have never stopped loving her. I don't want to die estranged from Meghan. I want to meet my grandkids. It might be nice to meet her husband too."