'Modern-Day Cult Leader': Laura Loomer Drags Candace Owens for Attacking Erika Kirk and 'Destroying Innocent Lives with Psychotic Conspiracy Theories' 

Loomer recently dragged Owens online, accusing the political commentator of "destroying innocent people’s lives with psychotic conspiracy theories" amid the podcaster’s ongoing commentary surrounding Charlie Kirk’s shocking assassination.

The feud between conservative commentators Candace Owens and Laura Loomer has exploded once again, this time over Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk , as the pair continue trading vicious accusations across social media, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Laura Loomer says Candace Owens can't handle getting a taste of her own medicine as she continues to target Erika Kirk.

The latest blowup comes after months of escalating tension between the two outspoken MAGA personalities, whose increasingly personal attacks have captivated right-wing social media circles.

In a viral X post, Loomer accused Owens of relentlessly targeting Erika Kirk following the death of her husband, the late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

"If I have proven one thing this week, it’s that Candace Owens can’t handle getting a taste of her own medicine," Loomer wrote, before calling Owens a "modern-day cult leader."