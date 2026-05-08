'Modern-Day Cult Leader': Laura Loomer Drags Candace Owens for Attacking Erika Kirk and 'Destroying Innocent Lives with Psychotic Conspiracy Theories'
May 8 2026, Published 6:52 p.m. ET
The feud between conservative commentators Candace Owens and Laura Loomer has exploded once again, this time over Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, as the pair continue trading vicious accusations across social media, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Loomer recently dragged Owens online, accusing the political commentator of "destroying innocent people’s lives with psychotic conspiracy theories" amid the podcaster’s ongoing commentary surrounding Charlie Kirk’s shocking assassination.
Taste of Her Own Medicine
The latest blowup comes after months of escalating tension between the two outspoken MAGA personalities, whose increasingly personal attacks have captivated right-wing social media circles.
In a viral X post, Loomer accused Owens of relentlessly targeting Erika Kirk following the death of her husband, the late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.
"If I have proven one thing this week, it’s that Candace Owens can’t handle getting a taste of her own medicine," Loomer wrote, before calling Owens a "modern-day cult leader."
Stop Mocking A Grieving Widow
Loomer also claimed Owens had crossed a line by allegedly mocking a grieving widow and her children while fueling conspiracy theories tied to Charlie’s murder.
The conservative firebrand further blasted Owens’ followers, claiming they needed to be “deprogrammed” from what she described as Owens’ dangerous online influence.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the feud between Owens and Loomer intensified after Owens accused Loomer of allegedly possessing “blackmail material” connected to Donald Trump and other powerful conservatives.
Obsession with Charlie Kirk
Radar revealed Loomer accused Owens of harboring an unhealthy obsession with Charlie Kirk and even alleged the commentator "wanted to marry" the slain conservative activist.
The feud has only spiraled further from there.
Owens has faced mounting backlash in recent months over her public speculation surrounding Charlie Kirk’s death and repeated criticism of Erika Kirk, who took over Turning Point USA following her husband’s assassination.
Among Owens’ most controversial claims were allegations Erika removed episodes of The Charlie Kirk Show from major streaming platforms and questions surrounding Charlie’s personal life before his death.
No Signs of Feud Ending
Erika publicly condemned the theories and directly pleaded with Owens to stop discussing her family.
"Stop. That’s it. That’s all I have to say. Stop," Erika previously said while addressing the conspiracy theories publicly.
The online war between Loomer and Owens has since evolved into an all-out personal battle involving threats of lawsuits, accusations of doxxing, and attacks involving Owens’ husband, George Farmer.
Additional social media clips and reaction videos documenting the feud have spread rapidly across X, Instagram and YouTube, with supporters from both camps weighing in daily as the drama intensifies.
Meanwhile, critics continue accusing Owens of exploiting Charlie Kirk’s death for content and conspiracy-driven commentary allegations she has repeatedly denied while continuing to publicly question aspects of the case.