Real Drama: 'RHOA' Newbie Pinky Cole Hit With Fresh Business Drama as Her Restaurant's Former CFO Accused of 'Theft and Forgery'

According to reports and court records reviewed by Radar , Cole’s former CFO, Aaron Mattison, was indicted in connection with allegations involving Bar Vegan, the nightlife and restaurant concept tied to the Sl*** Vegan founder’s growing business portfolio

Fresh off her highly publicized bankruptcy battle and debut on T he Real Housewives of Atlanta , Pinky Cole is facing another wave of scrutiny after her former chief financial officer was indicted in a shocking case tied to her restaurant empire, RadarOnline.com can report.

Cole recently joined RHOA as one of the franchise’s newest faces, quickly finding herself at the center of cast drama and tense exchanges with longtime personalities connected to the series. The entrepreneur built a nationally recognized restaurant brand that helped turn her into one of Atlanta’s most visible businesswomen before making the jump into reality television this season.

Prosecutors accused Mattison of theft and forgery tied to alleged unauthorized financial activity connected to the company.

Though Cole herself has not been accused of wrongdoing or charged in the case, her name is listed in the case, and the indictment is creating fresh controversy surrounding the entrepreneur's inner business circle during an already turbulent chapter in her public career.

The developments come just months after Cole made headlines over her financial struggles and bankruptcy filing news that surprised many fans, given her public image as one of Atlanta’s most celebrated self-made businesswomen.