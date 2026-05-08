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Real Drama: 'RHOA' Newbie Pinky Cole Hit With Fresh Business Drama as Her Restaurant's Former CFO Accused of 'Theft and Forgery'

Pinky Cole
Source: BRAVO

Pinky Cole is now dealing with a new wave of trouble.

May 8 2026, Published 6:40 p.m. ET

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Fresh off her highly publicized bankruptcy battle and debut on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Pinky Cole is facing another wave of scrutiny after her former chief financial officer was indicted in a shocking case tied to her restaurant empire, RadarOnline.com can report.

According to reports and court records reviewed by Radar, Cole’s former CFO, Aaron Mattison, was indicted in connection with allegations involving Bar Vegan, the nightlife and restaurant concept tied to the Sl*** Vegan founder’s growing business portfolio

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Pinky Cole Fresh Off Bankruptcy Troubles

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Pinky Cole
Source: MEGA

Cole's Company Vegan Bar CFO was indicted.

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Cole recently joined RHOA as one of the franchise’s newest faces, quickly finding herself at the center of cast drama and tense exchanges with longtime personalities connected to the series. The entrepreneur built a nationally recognized restaurant brand that helped turn her into one of Atlanta’s most visible businesswomen before making the jump into reality television this season.

Prosecutors accused Mattison of theft and forgery tied to alleged unauthorized financial activity connected to the company.

Though Cole herself has not been accused of wrongdoing or charged in the case, her name is listed in the case, and the indictment is creating fresh controversy surrounding the entrepreneur's inner business circle during an already turbulent chapter in her public career.

The developments come just months after Cole made headlines over her financial struggles and bankruptcy filing news that surprised many fans, given her public image as one of Atlanta’s most celebrated self-made businesswomen.

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Pinky Cole's Vegan Bar Empire

RHOA Pinky Cole
Source: BRAVO

Cole's business had been known as a successful independent restaurant chain.

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Cole filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection after revealing mounting debt tied to personal and business-related obligations.

The financial fallout sparked intense conversation online, particularly because S**** Vegan had long been viewed as one of the biggest independent restaurant success stories to emerge from Atlanta in recent years.

The reality star built the vegan burger chain into a nationally recognized brand with celebrity supporters, loyal customers, and expansion plans that helped turn her into a media personality and motivational entrepreneur.

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CFO Aaron Mattison Facing Several Charges

RHOA Pinky Cole
Source: BRAVO

The reality star's empire's name is tied into the former CFO's legal troubles.

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Now, the former CFO’s indictment is bringing renewed attention to the business operations surrounding Cole's companies.

According to reports, Mattison had spent years fighting the allegations before prosecutors ultimately moved forward with formal charges tied to the case.

Court records tied to Bar Vegan also show additional legal disputes involving the company in recent years, including labor-related complaints tied to overtime compensation and wage issues.

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Bar Vegan is No Longer In Operations

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RHOA Pinky Cole
Source: BRAVO

Cole is not facing charges at this time.

Meanwhile, locals in Atlanta have also claimed Bar Vegan is no longer operating, with social media users alleging the once-hyped establishment appears shut down.

Despite the mounting headlines tied to her businesses, Cole has continued publicly promoting her brand and reality television debut while navigating the financial setbacks.

At this time, there is no indication that Cole personally participated in or was criminally charged in connection with the allegations involving her former executive.

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