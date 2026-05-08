'Super-Hot' Orb Spotted By US Military Aircraft Near Government Site 'Broke into Two Objects,' Newly Released UFO Files Reveal

According to the officials, just a minute later, the "two orbs appeared to flare up and remain stationary side by side. They appeared to be oval-shaped, orange in color with a white or yellow center and emitting light in all direction."

"After a few seconds, a third orb flared up below the two, and then another one below that one until there were four or five in total below the original two,” the report noted.

It concluded, "After a few seconds, the orbs began to flare down in reverse order while appearing to be stationary until visual was lost."

The eerie encounter is part of the 162 files related to UFOs that were released by the Department of Defense on Friday, May 8, with some files dating back almost 80 years.