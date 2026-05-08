'Super-Hot' Orb Spotted By US Military Aircraft Near Government Site 'Broke into Two Objects,' Newly Released UFO Files Reveal
May 8 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
The UFO files released by the Pentagon are filled with terrifying encounters and sightings, including orbs that were spotted during a 2025 search mission, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the bombshell files, a US military aircraft spotted what was described as a "super-hot" object during a secret mission, which occurred in a mountainous region close to what is said to have been a government site.
An official noted it was seeing "a possible aircraft on the horizon moving away to the west." According to the heavily redacted report, intelligence personnel, as well as federal agents and helicopter crews, were dispatched after the objects were spotted. Loud "thuds" were also heard near the mountains.
Another official on hand then confirmed the sighting, and added, "they spotted an orb… described as 'super-hot' hovering at ground level."
The 2025 'Super-Hot' Orb Encounter
The report also notes the mysterious orb then headed east at a "high rate of speed and then broke into two objects."
"The co-pilot reported seeing under NVG something emerge from the two objects and then travel in a different direction and high rate of speed,” the document read.
According to the officials, just a minute later, the "two orbs appeared to flare up and remain stationary side by side. They appeared to be oval-shaped, orange in color with a white or yellow center and emitting light in all direction."
"After a few seconds, a third orb flared up below the two, and then another one below that one until there were four or five in total below the original two,” the report noted.
It concluded, "After a few seconds, the orbs began to flare down in reverse order while appearing to be stationary until visual was lost."
The eerie encounter is part of the 162 files related to UFOs that were released by the Department of Defense on Friday, May 8, with some files dating back almost 80 years.
The 'Eight-Pointed Star' Object Seen in the Sky
In another report, a 2013 clip and submitted by US Central Command personnel shows an "eight-pointed star," which is darting quickly left and right across the sky.
The footage is said to have been shot by an "infrared sensor aboard a US military platform." According to a description on the UFO files website, "This video depicts an area of contrast resembling an eight-pointed star with arms of alternating length."
However, a note on the site points out the video description is only for informational purposes, and that "readers should not interpret any part of this description as reflecting an analytical judgment, investigative conclusion, or factual determination."
'The American People Have Asked for More Transparency'
The files were released after President Trump directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other federal agencies to begin scouring through UFO files and releasing them to the public.
"...These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation, and it’s time the American people see it for themselves," Hegseth said in a statement on Friday. "This release of declassified documents demonstrates the Trump Administration’s earnest commitment to unprecedented transparency."
Hegseth's department also noted, "The American people have asked for more transparency on these topics, and President Trump is delivering. While all of the files have been reviewed for security purposes, many of the materials have not yet been analyzed for resolution of any anomalies..."