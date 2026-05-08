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Home > Royals News > Princess Eugenie
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EXCLUSIVE: The One Reason Pregnant Princess Eugenie is 'Raging' at Prince Harry Over His 'Brutal' Baby Comment

Photo of Prince Eugenie and Prince Harry
Source: Mega

Pregnant Princess Eugenie 'raging' at Prince Harry over brutal baby comment.

May 8 2026, Published 5:55 p.m. ET

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Princess Eugenie is said to be raging over Prince Harry's past remarks about limiting family size after the royal announced she was expecting her third child – reigniting tensions inside a family already fractured by years of personal and public disagreements.

The renewed scrutiny centers on comments Harry, 41, made shortly after the 2019 birth of his son Archie, now seven, when he suggested he and his wife Meghan Markle, 44, would stop at two children because of concerns about overpopulation and environmental damage.

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Photo of Prince Eugenie
Source: Mega

Princess Eugenie announced her third pregnancy to the public on Monday, May 4.

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The Duke of Sussex made the remarks during a conversation about climate change and sustainability – with many royal insiders interpreting his comments at the time as a dig at his estranged brother Prince William, 43, and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, who had welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, now eight, the previous year.

Now, after Eugenie announced she is set to welcome another baby with her husband Jack Brooksbank, Harry's comments have resurfaced awkwardly within royal circles.

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Eugenie Reportedly Found Harry's Remarks Patronizing

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: Mega

Prince Harry suggested a two-child limit during a 2019 discussion on sustainability.

One source close to Eugenie said the princess found Harry's earlier remarks deeply patronizing in hindsight.

The insider told us: "Eugenie has always been incredibly family-oriented, and she thinks decisions about children are personal, not something to be moralized publicly. There is frustration that Harry's comments came across as judgmental toward relatives with bigger families, and rather brutal. She is now raging he made them at all."

Another royal source claimed the renewed attention around the remarks had reopened sensitivities between the cousins, who were once considered especially close.

The insider added: "Harry and Eugenie historically had one of the warmest relationships in the family, but there is irritation now about the way his public statements have repeatedly been interpreted as criticism of the monarchy and the wider royal lifestyle."

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Harry Previously Spoke About Population Growth Concerns

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: Mega

The Duke of Sussex made these remarks shortly after the birth of his son, Archie.

Speaking in 2019 after Archie's birth, Harry explained his concerns about population growth and environmental sustainability.

He said: "We are the one species on this planet that seems to think this place belongs to us, and only us."

Harry also suggested at the time he and Meghan intended to have a maximum of two children, comments which immediately generated headlines because they appeared to contrast with royal tradition and the larger families favored by previous generations of senior royals.

The remarks were widely interpreted by commentators as part of Harry and Meghan's broader attempt to position themselves as socially conscious modern royals focused on climate activism and sustainability issues.

Critics, however, accused the couple of virtue signaling, particularly given their privileged status and use of private jets during that period.

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Eugenie Announces Third Pregnancy With Brooksbank

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Photo of August and Ernest Brooksbank with sonogram
Source: @princesseugenie/Instagram

Eugenie shared a photograph of her two sons holding a sonogram image.

Eugenie, 36, the daughter of the shamed ex-Prince Andrew, 66, and Sarah Ferguson, also 66, has often been viewed as one of Harry's strongest allies inside the royal family.

The pair were frequently photographed together during their younger years and maintained contact after Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties and relocated to California in 2020.

The princess already shares two sons – August, five, and Ernest, two – with Brooksbank, who she married at St George's Chapel, Windsor, in 2018.

Royal insiders suggest Eugenie was less offended by Harry's environmental concerns themselves than by the implication that larger families were somehow irresponsible.

One source added: "Eugenie believes you can care deeply about the environment and still want a bigger family. What irritates her now was the tone of superiority people felt came with Harry's comments."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex later welcomed their second child, Princess Lilibet, now four, in 2021.

Eugenie and her husband Jack officially announced on Monday, May 4, they are expecting their third child.

The news was confirmed by Buckingham Palace and shared on the Princess's personal Instagram account, featuring a photograph of her two sons, August and Ernest, holding a sonogram image.

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