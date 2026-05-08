EXCLUSIVE: The One Reason Pregnant Princess Eugenie is 'Raging' at Prince Harry Over His 'Brutal' Baby Comment

Eugenie, 36, the daughter of the shamed ex-Prince Andrew, 66, and Sarah Ferguson, also 66, has often been viewed as one of Harry's strongest allies inside the royal family.

The pair were frequently photographed together during their younger years and maintained contact after Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties and relocated to California in 2020.

The princess already shares two sons – August, five, and Ernest, two – with Brooksbank, who she married at St George's Chapel, Windsor, in 2018.

Royal insiders suggest Eugenie was less offended by Harry's environmental concerns themselves than by the implication that larger families were somehow irresponsible.

One source added: "Eugenie believes you can care deeply about the environment and still want a bigger family. What irritates her now was the tone of superiority people felt came with Harry's comments."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex later welcomed their second child, Princess Lilibet, now four, in 2021.

Eugenie and her husband Jack officially announced on Monday, May 4, they are expecting their third child.

The news was confirmed by Buckingham Palace and shared on the Princess's personal Instagram account, featuring a photograph of her two sons, August and Ernest, holding a sonogram image.