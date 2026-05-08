EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Quaking With Fear' He's Set to Be Assassinated After Being Targeted By Balaclava-Wearing Figure
May 8 2026, Published 5:52 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor has been left deeply shaken after a masked man sprinted toward him, shouting threats near the Sandringham estate, intensifying fears surrounding the disgraced royal's personal safety after years without state-funded police protection.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the incident is understood to have taken place near Wolferton, Norfolk, on Wednesday, May 6, after Andrew, 66, had been walking his dogs close to the estate where he now lives under private security arrangements funded through an allowance from King Charles, 77.
According to reports, the former Duke of York was preparing to enter his vehicle on a narrow country lane when a balaclava-wearing individual allegedly emerged from a nearby vehicle and ran toward him while yelling aggressively.
Police later arrested a suspect at the scene, though authorities stressed the incident was not currently being treated as terrorism-related.
A source familiar with the incident said Andrew had been rattled by how close the individual allegedly came to his vehicle.
The insider said, "Andrew was extremely disturbed by what happened. The man was reportedly screaming while running directly toward him, and there was genuine concern about what his intentions were."
'He May be a Sitting Duck for Assassination'
Another source claimed the episode had heightened anxiety around the former royal's security arrangements following the removal of his publicly funded police protection in 2022.
They added: "There is now real nervousness around Andrew's vulnerability. He no longer has the same security apparatus that once surrounded him, and incidents like this inevitably intensify fears about his safety.
"He is genuinely quaking with fear; he may be a sitting duck for assassination."
According to those familiar with the incident, the suspect allegedly exited a vehicle roughly 50 yards away before chasing Windsor toward his waiting car.
The former duke's vehicle reportedly sped away while the individual continued pursuit on foot.
Norfolk Police Arrest Suspect At Scene
Norfolk Police later confirmed an arrest had been made following reports of intimidating behavior in the village.
A police spokesman said: "Officers were called to Wolferton shortly after 7.30 pm on Wednesday following a report that a man was behaving in an intimidating manner in the village. Officers attended, and the man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and possession of an offensive weapon.
"He was taken to King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning, and remains in custody."
Police also confirmed statements had been gathered from witnesses, including Andrew and his personal protection officer.
One line of inquiry reportedly being examined is whether the suspect was a so-called "fixated individual" – a term often used by law enforcement to describe someone displaying obsessive behavior toward public figures.
Epstein Fallout Continues To Shadow Former Royal
The former duke lost his entitlement to taxpayer-funded security after being stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages by Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 amid the fallout from his legal settlement with Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre.
Andrew denied Giuffre's allegations he had sex with her after she was trafficked by convicted sex offender Epstein when she was a teen, though he later reached a multimillion-pound settlement without admitting wrongdoing.
Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 from an apparent suicide while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, had previously been associated with Andrew – a relationship which triggered years of scrutiny and ultimately led to the royal's dramatic withdrawal from public life.
Since leaving Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, Andrew has spent increasing amounts of time on the Sandringham estate, where security is coordinated privately rather than through official royal protection structures. The estate maintains close links with local police and has restricted public access, though Buckingham Palace declined to comment directly on the latest incident.
A palace spokesman said Buckingham Palace does not comment on security matters.