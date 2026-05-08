Sally Field Confesses Childhood Sexual Abuse Left Her Filled With 'Rage' — As Iconic Actress Used 'Anger' to Help Snag Her First Oscar Win

The 79-year-old went on to describe how she was able to "tap into" that "anger" while filming the movie that led to her first Academy Award win for Best Actress.

Sally Field has revealed how acting became her escape from the "rage" and trauma she carried after allegedly enduring childhood sexual abuse at the hands of her stepfather, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"And it was working with Lee Strasberg that allowed me to begin to tap into it, to not let it devour me," she said about the famed acting coach, who helped craft the dramatic talents of some of the biggest names of his day, including Marlon Brando , Al Pacino , Robert De Niro , Dustin Hoffman , and James Dean .

"Being a little girl raised in the '50s and having a very complicated childhood with my stepfather and even my mother at times, I was filled with rage. Really filled with rage," Field explained in a new interview .

Field and Dustin Hoffman showed off their Best Lead Actress and Best Lead Actor Oscars in 1980.

The rage over her childhood trauma was something Field was able to draw from while filming 1979's Norma Rae, where she played a scrappy union organizer.

"I asked [director] Marty Ritt, 'How angry can I be here?' He said, 'How angry are you?'" she recalled.

"And I said, 'Angry.' And so that was the first time I was ever really able to learn how to tap into my own rage on film," Field confessed.

The role won the icon her first Oscar. She'd go on to win again in 1984 for Places in the Heart, where the former teen star famously raved in her speech about how she finally felt accepted in Hollywood, "I can't deny the fact that you like me. Right now, you like me."