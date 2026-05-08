EXCLUSIVE: James Bond Fans Left Fuming For One Glaring Reason That This Hollywood Leading Man is Now Frontrunner for 007 Role

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the hunt for a new Bond has intensified since Daniel Craig made his final appearance as Ian Fleming's superspy in 2021's No Time to Die.

Jacob Elordi has emerged as the surprise frontrunner to become the next James Bond , sparking frustration among some longtime 007 fans who believe the iconic British spy should not be handed to another Australian actor after Amazon's takeover of the franchise.

Jacob Elordi has emerged as a surprise frontrunner for the role of James Bond, according to sources.

But Hyde added she does not think anyone "has signed anything yet."

She said: "I have heard from a number of people now that Jacob Elordi has moved into poll position."

Hyde revealed the update while appearing on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast with Richard Osman, saying industry chatter increasingly pointed toward the Australian actor.

But according to journalist and broadcaster Marina Hyde, Euphoria star Elordi, 28, has now moved into "poll position" with producers despite concerns among sections of the fanbase about casting a non-British lead.

Since then, speculation has swirled around a series of British contenders, including Callum Turner, Tom Hardy , Harris Dickinson, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson .

They added: "There are definitely traditionalists who feel Bond should remain unmistakably British. But producers are more focused on longevity, global recognition, and whether audiences buy someone as charismatic and dangerous on screen."

Another source suggested some British fans were unhappy that homegrown British actors appeared to be losing ground in the race.

The insider added, "There is a feeling that Bond needs to evolve commercially after the Amazon deal. Jacob is seen as someone who could carry the role for the next decade while attracting a completely new generation of viewers."

One source close to the Bond production discussions told us Elordi's age and international appeal had become major selling points for executives looking to reboot the franchise for a younger audience.

During the podcast discussion, Hyde argued Elordi already possessed one of the key ingredients necessary for the role.

She said: "There's lots of things interesting about Jacob Elordi, first of all, it's important, women already want to sleep with him.

"Now, Daniel Craig was some of the best castings of all time. That was a Barbara Broccoli pick, and it was a real move because a lot of people were like, 'Sorry, who? I don't see it.'

"But the second I saw the film I was like, 'No, yeah, you're right, I do want to sleep with him.'"

Hyde also pointed to Elordi's youth as a major advantage, describing him as firmly part of Generation Z – a point Osman agreed could work heavily in his favor as producers look for long-term stability in the role.

Osman said: "He's 28, Jacob Elordi, so he could easily do 10 years – that's what they really want, they want someone who is going to own this for a generation.

"He's not British, I think he can get away with it being Australian, I don't think you can have an American one, no matter how good the accent."