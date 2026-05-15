Tiger Woods Returns From Rehab: Troubled Golfer Seen Landing Back Home After Seeking Treatment in Switzerland Following DUI Arrest
May 15 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Tiger Woods has returned to America, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after the troubled golfer left the country to start treatment following his DUI arrest.
The 50-year-old was spotted exiting his private jet at Palm Beach International Airport, as photos showed Woods with a blank expression.
Tiger Woods Back From Rehab
On Wednesday, May 13, Woods, wearing a long-sleeve black shirt and gray shorts, to go along with a cap and sunglasses, hopped off his Gulfstream G550 and was seen walking across the tarmac.
Last month, it was reported that Woods had headed toward Switzerland, as Paracelsus Recovery and Kusnacht Practice, two exclusive treatment centers, were nearby. Notable places in Zurich also had one-client admittance, with staffers focusing on helping one person at a time.
Woods' rehab time comes nearly two months after the legendary athlete was involved in a two-car rollover accident in Florida. Just days later, he declared he was ready to get help.
"I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery."
Tiger Woods' Crash and Arrest Details
He continued, "I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones, and myself at this time."
At the time of the accident, Woods was attempting to pass a truck hauling a trailer on a narrow road when his SUV flipped onto its side in the wreck, according to authorities. He was then forced to crawl out through one of the car's windows.
Authorities had noted Woods exhibited "severe" signs of impairment. Despite passing a breathalyzer test, Woods allegedly had two loose hydrocodone pills in his pocket at the time of the incident.
"I take a few," he responded when questioned about medications.
Vanessa Trump Imposes Rules on Boyfriend Tiger Woods
Following his arrest, Woods posted a $1,150 bail shortly after. He was later seen looking down and out in photographs as he was driven away from the jail.
While Woods' girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, is still by his side, it appears he will have to make a major change for the relationship to continue.
"She had specific criteria," a source previously told The Daily Mail, referring to several rules Woods would have to follow to save his romance. "This has to be a real rehab: doctors, counsellors. Obviously, there's a big physical component... these are prescribed drugs for legitimate pain and sleeping issues."
The insider explained: "She required it, and it was non-negotiable. And he loves her and wants to be with her, so he is willing to do it."
'He's Going to Be Terrific'
Donald Trump Jr., who was married to Vanessa and shares five children with his ex-wife, is said to have "concerns" following Woods' arrest.
"He's just thankful Vanessa and the kids weren't involved," an insider previously told People, adding that President Trump's eldest son "knows Vanessa can make her own decisions."
One person who appears to still be rooting for Woods is the president, who labeled the golfer a "great guy."
He said following the arrest, "He's a great champion … he'll be fine. He's going to be terrific."