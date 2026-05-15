Tiger Woods Returns From Rehab: Troubled Golfer Seen Landing Back Home After Seeking Treatment in Switzerland Following DUI Arrest

On Wednesday, May 13, Woods, wearing a long-sleeve black shirt and gray shorts, to go along with a cap and sunglasses, hopped off his Gulfstream G550 and was seen walking across the tarmac.

Last month, it was reported that Woods had headed toward Switzerland, as Paracelsus Recovery and Kusnacht Practice, two exclusive treatment centers, were nearby. Notable places in Zurich also had one-client admittance, with staffers focusing on helping one person at a time.

Woods' rehab time comes nearly two months after the legendary athlete was involved in a two-car rollover accident in Florida. Just days later, he declared he was ready to get help.

"I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery."